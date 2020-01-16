Selena Gomez Reacts To Eilish's 'Bad Guy' Being Inspired By 'Wizards Of Waverly Place'

Selena Gomez might have become famous for her singing in the current years, but her claim to fame is her Disney Channel's hit series Wizards of Waverly Place. Singer Billie Eilish recently revealed that the song Bad Guy was inspired by the theme song Everything Is Not What It Seems of the show. Gomez was told about the same by Jimmy Fallon on his show.

Selena Gomez says "Am I the Bad Guy?"

Selena Gomez appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her third studio album Rare. The album was produced by collaborator Finneas, who happens to be Billie Eilish's brother. Selena talked about how they finished Lose You To Love Me and Selena told Finnease to produce the song himself. Selena shared that he did an amazing job and also said that he is extremely talented.

Jimmy Fallon then revealed that Selena Gomez was the inspiration behind the song Bad Guy. Jimmy said that Selena has something in common with Billie. Gomez then quipped whether she was the Bad Guy. When Jimmy explained about how the Wizards of Waverly Place theme song inspired Bad Guy's hook, Selena said that she loves Billie.

Jimmy also then demonstrated the inspiration by playing the two songs back to back. He first played Everything Is Not As It Seems, and Selena Gomez seemed embarrassed at her decade-old recorded song. Jimmy then played Bad Guy and Gomez said that it was cool that the two songs sounded so similar.

Watch the video here:

Selena Gomez, other than releasing her album, has appeared in the movie Dolittle. Selena has lent her voice to Betsy. Betsy is a friendly giraffe. The movie's release date in India is January 17, 2020.

