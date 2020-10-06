MAL Vs MOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroCup Basketball Live

Unicaja Baloncesto Malaga will take on KK Mornar Bar in a regular-season match of the EuroCup Basketball League this week. The MAL vs MOR match is set to begin at 9:30 pm IST on October 6 from Sportska Dvorana Topolica, Montenegro. Here is our MAL vs MOR Dream11 prediction, MAL vs MOR Dream11 team and MAL vs MOR top picks.

Mihailo Pavićević pred meč sa Unikahom https://t.co/DX2YCU37FC via @YouTube — KK Mornar Bar (@MornarBar) October 5, 2020

Also Read | Butler Says His Historic Game 3 Performance Isn't Best Of His Career

MAL vs MOR Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Unicaja Baloncesto Malaga have started off their 2020-2021 season on the front foot. They won their first match of the EuroCup Basketball League. Playing against the Metropolitans 92 side, Unicaja Baloncesto Malaga put up an impressive performance, beating them 96-88. They are currently in second place in Group B. The 2016-2017 champions will want to continue their winning streak to secure a chance to win the title once more.

On the other hand, KK Mornar Bar have gotten off to a rough start in the EuroCup Basketball League. The side lost their first match against Ratiopharm Ulm with an 84-76 point difference. Despite a brilliant performance by Isaiah Whitehead who made 25 points in the game, Mornar could not script a win. They will look to capitalize on their home advantage and make a comeback in tonight's match. KK Mornar Bar, the 2018 Montenegro Champions, will want to go back to their winning ways.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant-signed Floor From NBA Icon's Last Lakers Game rakes In $631,000 at Auction

MAL vs MOR Dream11 prediction: Starting lineup

Unicaja Baloncesto Malaga predicted starting lineup

Francisco Alonso(PG), Dario Brizuela (SG), Adam Waczynski (SF), Tim Abromaitis (PF), Deon Thompson (C)

KK Mornar Bar predicted starting lineup

Jacob Pullen (PG), Isaiah Whitehead (SG), Aleksandar Lazic (SF), Gabriel Kenny (PF), Uros Lukovic (C)

MAL vs MOR Key Players

Unicaja Baloncesto Malaga - Dario Brizuela, Adam Waczynski, Tim Abromaitis

KK Mornar Bar - Jacob Pullen, Isaiah Whitehead, Gabriel Kenny

Also Read | Lakers Fans Sign Petition To Not Award Kyle Kuzma A Ring If LA Wins NBA Finals

MAL vs MOR Dream11 team

PG: Jacob Pullen, Francisco Alonso

SG: Dario Brizuela, Isaiah Whitehead

SF: Adam Waczynski, Aleksandar Lazic

PF: Tim Abromaitis (SP)

C: Deon Thompson

MAL vs MOR Dream11 prediction

According to our MAL vs MOR Dream11 prediction, Unicaja Baloncesto Malaga will continue their winning streak and win the match.

Note: The MAL vs MOR Dream11 prediction and MAL vs MOR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MAL vs MOR Dream11 team and MAL vs MOR Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | "I Wasn't At My Best' - LeBron James Keen To Bounce In Game 4

Image Credits: KK Mornar Bar website