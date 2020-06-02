Mark Cuban Has Message For 'white' People As George Floyd Death Protests Continue

George Floyd's murder has caused thousands of Americans to gather and protest this past week. Floyd was a 46-year-old African American man who was killed by a police officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck till he stopped struggling. Many people have commented on the tragic incident, including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. The Mark Cuban on George Floyd comments were supported online, as people appreciated Cuban for his words.

Mark Cuban on George Floyd

Dear White People: We are the ones that need to change. This is not one man's story. This is almost every black man's story. Which is why the problem is ours. We need to find OUR way to change what we do. There is no quick fix. It's a moral imperative https://t.co/V6VVAlvpB7 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 2, 2020

Mark Cuban on George Floyd's murder

Cuban recently shared an open letter by Emerson College President M. Lee Pelton, offering up his support to the African American community. Cuban claimed that white people like himself have to be the ones to change. In another tweet, he also spoke about what he thinks is the true meaning of treating people equally and added that someone's current situation should always be considered.

Dallas protests

Cuban and many NBA stars were a part of the protests made to seek justice for Floyd. Cuban, along with players Justin Jackson, Dwight Powell, Maxi Kleber, and Jalen Brunson also attended a protest on Sunday (Monday IST) outside Dallas Police headquarters. While talking to The News, Cuban stated that it is their country and community, so they have to be there and listen as both are hurting right now. He added that they need to be present so they can 'understand better the pain the African-American community is going through' and 'show that the Mavs organization will be here to help'.

It may be counter-intuitive, but the type of crime committed (if any) doesn't relate to the number of police initiated deaths. Look at recent examples: George Floyd, Botham Jean. Breonna Taylor, many more. They weren't committing violent crimes. You now have your explanation. https://t.co/EWBXiSDXep — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 1, 2020

Mark Cuban on George Floyd's death

I used to think treating people equally meant treating them the same. Like it was a math equation. I was wrong. I’m learning that treating people equally means treating them with equal amounts of respect, for who they are and what they have experienced. https://t.co/mS58auJZaT — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 2, 2020

