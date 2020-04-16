Mark Cuban Does Not See Teams Playing With Fans In Attendance Even If The NBA Returns

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban thinks that even if the league returns, the game will have to be conducted without fans. In a recent interview, Mark Cuban talked about the hiatus and the possible NBA return. Mark Cuban was one of the first NBA owners to comment on the suspension, labelling the situation as "something out of a movie".

Also read | NBA without fans: LeBron James says joy and excitement can't exist in sport without fans

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban believes there are more chances of NBA without fans

During the interview, Mark Cuban stated that he believes they will have to defer to doctors and scientists who will tell the officials what the NBA needs to do in order to return. However, Cuban does not see the players playing with fans in attendance. He even added that if the players will need to play with masks on, they are probably starting too early. Cuban is also optimistic about the NBA return. Last month, he had hoped things would be back to normal in May. Cuban asserted that he wants sports to return because they play an important role in people's lives.

Story includes NBA’s willingness to consider team practice facilities for games with no fans — and perhaps a unique television viewing experience. Everything’s on the table. https://t.co/sUDowk4aac — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2020

Also read | NBA hiatus: Dwyane Wade, Magic Johnson, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban headline NBA entrants in 'All In Challenge'

Mark Cuban calls coronavirus situation 'crazy'

Cuban was on the court during a Dallas Mavericks game when the NBA announced the suspension on March 11. While talking to ESPN during the game, Cuban compared the whole situation to a movie while calling it 'crazy'. According to Mark Cuban, the situation is something 'out of a movie than reality'. He added that he trusts NBA commissioner Adam Silver and believes the situation goes beyond money and basketball.

Also read | NBA hiatus: Mavericks owner Mark Cuban left shocked after NBA suspension, says 'it seemed more like out of a movie'

Also read | NBA without fans: Games could be played without fans even after suspension ends