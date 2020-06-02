George Floyd's Death: Thousands Gather For Students-led Rally, Risk COVID-19 Spread

To protest the death of George Floyd, thousands of people gathered outside the Oakland Tech High School on June 2 for a march organised by students. People in the Bay Area united with millions of people across the United States who are angered over the police brutality and racial discrimination. George Floyd, the latest symbol of the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement died last week in Minnesota after a police officer kneeled on his neck. The incident has since then sparked protests in various major cities in the US and the demonstrations have turned violent.

According to international media reports, one student told the crowd assembled in the area that even in 2020 she has witnessed “this remains a land of no promise”. Before the students began the peaceful march to demand “equality and justice”. The student-led mass gathering was one of the many such protests organised across the US on the seventh day of public outrage over the death of the 46-year-old.

#Oakland protest at #oaklandtech high school getting started. Students and others preparing to march in solidarity with #Georgefloyd to OPD headquarters! pic.twitter.com/Nk9aLMHezT — Revolutionary United Front (RUF) (@revunitedfront) June 1, 2020

According to Oakland police chief Susan Manheimer, the march reportedly brought together over 15,000 people amid the coronavirus outbreak. The peaceful rally had begun in front of the Oakland High School till Broadway to City Hall with many passionate speeches and spoken poetry performances in between. Even though the protest was assembled by students, the supporters included people from all age groups.

Floyd's brother makes plea against violence

Meanwhile, as the US continues to be gripped with violence over the death of George Floyd, his brother Terrence Floyd made an emotional plea against the mayhem at the same spot a police officer kneeled on George’s neck. On June 1, after consecutive days of demonstrations posing unforeseen challenges for state governments, Terrence asked the crowd, “What are you all doing?” and added that destruction is “not going to bring my brother back”.

From angered protesters vandalising public property to police retaliating with tear gas, from imposing curfews to calling for National Guard, the United States is rocked with violence while also handling the coronavirus outbreak. Terrence, wearing the facemask with his brother’s image on it, told the demonstrators in Minnesota that he ‘understands’ everyone's grief but asked them to not adhere to violence.

