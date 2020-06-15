Mark Cuban Generously Donates $100,000 To Support Black Journalists During COVID-19 Crisis

Last week, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced that he will be donating $100,000 to the National Association of Black Journalists' COVID-19 Relief Fund. Cuban was one of the first NBA owners to talk about the coronavirus situation after the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season. Mark Cuban had referred to the situation as 'crazy' and also talked about helping hourly workers at the American Airlines Center and those who worked for the Mavericks.

As per CNBC, Cuban made his donation as a tribute to two former NBA sportswriters who lost their life in May. The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) created the fund so they can support both sports and non-sports journalists whose jobs were affected by the COVID-19 crisis. While talking to CNBC, Cuban stated that he wanted to honour Roger B Brown and Martin McNeal, who he said were 'two legends in the business' that he had the 'pleasure of working with via the Mavs'. Cuban added that he added Dwain Price, a Mavericks.com writer, about his opinion for the idea. Price was 'very, very supportive' of Cuban's plan, so he 'went ahead with it'. Cuban communicated with CNBC via email.

NABJ Sports Task Force's chair A Sherrod Blakely stated that they were 'honoured that Mark Cuban has stepped up in such a meaningful, impactful way at a time when so many are in need'. NABJ's president Dorothy Tucker also thanked Cuban for his support, as black journalists had the 'financial support needed to navigate through this critical time'. Tucker added that it is encouraging that they all will now have more resources to provide to their members through the relief efforts. Tucker also said the Cuban's donation will help various members ' sacrifice their time and talents to ensure that the public is well-informed about COVID-19'.

Mark Cuban donation: Mark Cuban net worth

As per Forbes, the Mark Cuban net worth stands at $4.3 billion. Cuban founded the video portal Broadcast.com in 1995, selling it to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999. Currently, Cuban owns stakes in Magnolia Pictures, AXS TV along with small startups. Apart from the Mark Cuban donation for the Black Lives Matter movement, he has invested in companies such as Luminaid, which deals with providing lighting to disaster areas along with a maternal healthcare company called Mahmee.

