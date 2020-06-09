Colin Kaepernick Kneeling Timeline, Protests, NFL's Reaction And Present Career Standing

The ongoing civil unrest in America against police brutality and systemic racism is quickly turning into a global movement. Protests have emerged in all 50 states in America following the tragic death of George Floyd. The ongoing #BlackLivesMatter has moved to various countries across the globe such as England, Ireland, Japan and Germany. However, one must remember former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, who was at the centre of such a movement back in 2016-17 when he was playing for the San Francisco 49ers. Let's take a detailed look at the Colin Kaepernick kneeling timeline and queries such as 'When did Colin Kaepernick leave the NFL?' and 'Is Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL?'

Colin Kaepernick kneeling timeline

“I’m not anti-American. I love America. I love people. That’s why I’m doing this.” - Colin Kaepernick on kneeling during the national anthem (9/1/2016)



Ben Carson hasn’t been listening. https://t.co/jHpRkPkigy pic.twitter.com/tHxAktXpxD — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) June 7, 2020

Colin Kaepernick kneeling timeline; When did Colin Kaepernick start kneeling?

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

The Colin Kaepernick kneeling timeline began on August 29, 2016. The 49ers QB was first seen kneeling during the American national anthem at a pre-season game against Carolina Panthers. The Colin Kaepernick kneeling timeline began as a sign of protest to the rampant instances of police brutality against people of colour across America. The NFL star went on to kneel before every game during the NFL 2016-17 season which led to massive controversy for and against the movement.

In fact, current US President Donald Trump also criticised Kaepernick for his display calling him out on a public platform. Kaepernick responded by saying “He always says make America great again. Well, America has never been great for people of color. That’s something that needs to be addressed. Let’s make America great for the first time.”

Colin Kaepernick kneeling timeline; When did Colin Kaepernick leave the NFL?

"I never thought of (taking) a knee as disrespectful until recently I saw the knee on George Floyd's neck."



Army veteran @NateBoyer37, who advised Colin Kaepernick on kneeling, gives his perspective on national protests. pic.twitter.com/0K8qwgqp1v — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 4, 2020

Colin Kaepernick saw out his contract with the 49ers over the course of the 2016-17 NFL season. However, he was not offered a contract extension by the franchise and has been without an NFL team ever since. The outspoken QB has accused the NFL of 'blackballing' him because of his strong political opinions surrounding African-American rights.

Last year, Kaepernick was part of a trial organised by the NFL which saw scouts from all 32 franchise arrive for potential recruitment. However, Colin Kaepernick was not offered a contract by any of the NFL franchise scouts who were at the trial. The Colin Kaepernick kneeling timeline ended in 2017 but players still continued to kneel during the 2017-18 season. In September 2018, Nike made Colin the focal point of its sports advertising campaign which had the tagline “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt.”

When did Colin Kaepernick leave the NFL? Is Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL?

The answer to the question - 'Is Colin Kaepernick coming back to the NFL?' - is still unclear. There were rumours of New Orleans Saints signing Colin Kaepernick recently but no concrete reports as of yet. Kaepernick is also being linked with a move to New England Patriots, who have departed with the services of star player Tom Brady in the offseason.

