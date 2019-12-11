Masai Ujiri Not Keen On Extending Raptors Contract, Knicks Keen On Hiring Him: Report

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri is one of NBA's most wanted men. But in the right way of course. Recently it was reported that New York Knicks were interested in acquiring Ujiri's services and now latest reports suggest that he has turned down a massive contract extension offer from the Raptors in the off-season.

There is fear within the Raptors organization that Masai Ujiri could leave the Toronto Raptors for the NY Knicks, per @StevePopper — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 2, 2019

Masai Ujiri with the Knicks?

Masai Ujiri has been at Toronto Raptors since 2013. He has overseen the team's overall development, which culminated with an NBA Championship in 2019. He has had offers coming his way previously as well. Reportedly, the New York Knicks are seriously interested in Ujiri to replace Steve Mills as the President at the franchise. According to reports, the Knicks are preparing a lucrative contract offer for Ujiri.

New York Knicks fans dreaming for Masai Ujiri

My dream for the #Knicks



President: Masai Ujiri

Head Coach: Jeff Van Gundy — Steven Tsakanikas (@SteveTsak) December 6, 2019

Masai Ujiri's contract with the Raptors

It is believed that Masai Ujiri's contract expires in the 2020-21 season and he is expected to move on only then. On Tuesday night, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment's (who own Toronto Raptors) chairman Larry Tanenbaum told Postmedia he is not worried about Ujiri leaving. Tanenbaum hinted that if any team talks to him directly, he would be forced to report 'a tampering attempt' to the NBA. 'Masai is here to stay' as per Larry Tanenbaum. If the reports of Masai Ujiri turning down the contract extension are true, it is a strong indicator that Ujiri is, in fact, exploring possibilities of leaving the Canadian franchise. With no shortage of suitors, it might be interesting to see if he ends his contract at Toronto Raptors or leave before 2021.

