New York Knicks Are ‘obsessed’ With Toronto Raptors Executive Masai Ujiri: Sources

New York Knicks are off to a bad start as they have lost their past few matches and to make the situation even worse, they went ahead and fired coach David Fizdale early in his second season. According to the reports, Knicks currently have their eyes on Masai Ujiri who has become one of the top executives in Toronto. Masai Ujiri has shown his expertise again and again in the past as he has helped Toronto Raptors become the champions last year.

Statements from the New York Knicks and David Fizdale. pic.twitter.com/5h7EevehlD — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) December 9, 2019

Also Read l Luka Doncic equalls Michael Jordan's streak, sets NBA record with massive 20-5-5 show

According to SportsNet New York, Knicks are obsessed with Masai Ujiri and would like to get him to control the damage. Reports state that if Steve Mills and Scott Perry are let go after the season, Masai Ujiri will be one of the top candidates on the Knicks' wish list. Reports also state that if the Knicks want to get Ujiri on their side then they have to offer significant money and full autonomy. However, whether the owner James Dolan would want to give Masai Ujiri full autonomy still remains a big question.

Also Read l NBA Trade Rumours: Nets set to splash big for acquiring Kevin Love from reeling Cavaliers

We're excited to see @UjiriMasai tonight at #Night4Rights, and we're EVEN more excited that he's bringing a friend: the #larryobrien trophy! pic.twitter.com/P0PhgAx81Y — Journalists for Human Rights (@jhrnews) November 25, 2019

“Will the Knicks have a shot at landing Ujiri? That's unclear. But once the Knicks started struggling last month, multiple Madison Square Garden people in positions of influence have been 'obsessed' with - and 'enamored' by - the Raptors executive, per SNY sources.”

Also Read l LeBron James is the 'fakest' guy in the NBA, says actor Michael Rapaport

#Raptor's President @UjiriMasai has been the talk of the town this year - and was just named by @torontolife as the most influential person in Toronto. Masai is has supported JHR for years and this year, he's the #Night4Rights honorary co-chair. https://t.co/g3U9urN0od — Journalists for Human Rights (@jhrnews) November 25, 2019

Also Read l LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony friendship runs deeper than NBA; 17 years and still counting