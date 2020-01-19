Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Throws Down Monster Alley-oop Dunk In Grizzlies' 4-point Win

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the most exciting teams to watch right now in the NBA and against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, they showed why. One of Memphis’ prized possesions, Ja Morant put on a show for the loyal Murray State fans watching, treating them with some basketball sauce. Morant won’t be featuring in the NBA Slam Dunk contest, but he did another jaw-dropping highlit to his collection.

Cavaliers vs Grizzlies highlights: Ja Morant smashes a monster alley-oop dunk

In the game against Cavaliers, Ja Morant caught an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder and dunked it with one hand as the crowd at the FedExForum went berserk. Crowder evaded the D with a neat behind-the-back step over before setting up the darting Ja Morant with a pin-point alley-oop feed. The 20-year-old rookie did the rest, as he caught the pass with one-hand before smashing a tomahawk jam which gave Grizzlies a five-point edge, 67-62. Ja Morant watched at the ball as it bounced on the ground, flattering his latest handiwork.

Cavaliers vs Grizzlies highlights: Grizzlies' Ja Morant for NBA Rookie of the Year?

Ja Morant averaged 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists while shooting 49.4 per cent from the field, 40.7 per cent from deep and 80.4 per cent from the free-throw line before the Friday clash. He is also the frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award. In his 33 minutes on the court, Ja Morant finished with 16 points (7-14 FGs), 8 assists, 3 steals and 2 rebounds.

Cavaliers vs Grizzlies highlights: What next for Grizzlies?

The Memphis Grizzlies used a huge 15-3 run in the third quarter to take control of the game and hard-pressed to a 21-point lead early in the fourth quarter. While the Cavaliers nearly rallied back late, the Grizzlies held on to clinch the four-point victory. The Grizzlies have 20-22 record in the Western Conference standings, while the Cavaliers are 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, with a 12-30 record. The Grizzlies will face the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday and would hope that Ja Morant can continue his exploits in that game as well.

