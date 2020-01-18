LeBron James Beats Giannis Antetokounmpo And Stephen Curry To Lead NBA Jersey Sales Again

A cliched English saying goes 'One man's loss is another man's gain. This NBA season, it looks like Stephen Curry's loss has been LeBron James' gain. The Los Angeles Lakers star has once again regained the top spot among jerseys sold at NBAStore.com. The latest numbers were tallied from the start of October 2019 to the end of December 2019.

LeBron James jersey tops the charts

👀 the NBA's most popular jersey and team merchandise lists... based on @NBASTORE sales from October 2019 through December 2019! pic.twitter.com/BCTW2Ebs2z — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2020

Stephen Curry was leading the charts from 2015-2017 when Golden State Warriors had won three NBA championship and made five straight NBA Finals appearances. Stephen Curry and LeBron James had held the top two spots for five years on the trot, but James reclaimed the top spot when he joined the Los Angeles Lakers last season. This season, Stephen Curry has been missing from the court after injuring his left hand during a game against Phoenix Suns. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo's consistent performances on the court has seen his stocks rise, making him push Curry down to the third spot.

NBA jersey sales: Jayson Tatum makes a huge leap

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is the biggest surprise in the list, jumping from 15th spot at the end of last season to 4th through the first three months of this season. He is ahead of James Harden of Houston Rockets (5th) and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who occupies the 6th spot.

NBA jersey sales: Lakers and Celtics top merchandise sales

The Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics occupy the top two positions in terms of merchandise sales. The Golden State Warriors, who have had a poor season this year, dropped from second to sixth with Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks rounding out the top five.

LeBron James continues to lead NBA All-Star Voting

The NBA All-Star voting began on January 2, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic leading the race. However, after the second round of voting on January 9, LeBron James overtook Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. Portland Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony also entered the list after the second round, following a successful comeback with the Trail Blazers in November 2019.