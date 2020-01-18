Dwyane Wade's Performances On His Birthdays Have Been Rather Mediocre, Stats Reveal

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade celebrated his 38th birthday on 17th January 2020. The future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest to ply his trade in NBA, Wade has a subpar record on his birthdays. Wade has a negative win-loss record on his birthday, which means that in the rare occasions that Dwyane Wade had a bad game, it might be prudent to check if it was his birthday.

Happy Birthday to



◾️ 3 x NBA Champion

◾️ Scoring Champion

◾️ NBA Finals MVP

◾️ 13 x All-Star

◾️ 8 x All-NBA

◾️ 3 x All-Defense

◾️ 2 x Skills Champ

◾️ Heat Franchise leader in PTS, AST, STL



From Robbins, Illinois. 6-foot-4 guard. @DwyaneWade pic.twitter.com/QiQ32aliqM — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 17, 2020

Dwyane Wade birthday: Miami Heat Star has a sub-par record on his birthday

Dwyane Wade has losing record (2-3) on January 17, his birthday. While he won against the Lakers and 76ers in 2013 and 2014 respectively, the Rockets (2009), Thunder (2016) and Mavericks (2017) handed him defeats. Of course, there were times when Wade played well. Especially in the game against the Rockets.

He scored 29 and also assisted nine but Miami Heat lost the game. Dwyane Wade’s per-game stats (roughly 20 points, three rebounds and four assists according to MiamiHerald.com) during those five games weren’t much better.

Dwyane Wade: Leading by example

For Miami Heat though, Dwyane Wade has a 50-50 record on his birthday. Despite his lacklustre showings on his birthday, Wade’s resume is set in stone. He’s still a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He’s still one of the NBA’s most excellent ambassadors.

Dwyane Wade’s birthday defeats are a mystery. Dwyane Wade finished his playing career with Miami Heat in 2018. A 13-time NBA All-Star, Wade is Miami's all-time leader in points, games, assists, steals, shots made and shots taken in NBA.

