Miami Heat Players Sing Bob Marley Track After Reaching Eastern Conference Finals; WATCH

Tuesday's 103-94 win over the Milwaukee Bucks saw the Miami Heat become the lowest seed (5th) to reach the Eastern Conference Finals since 1999. The Heat had already blown the Bucks out of the park after winning the opening three games of the semi-final series before losing Game 4 on Monday, which was also the only defeat the Miami Heat have endured in the playoffs so far (8-1).

Also Read | NBA Playoffs: Miami Heat Make Conference Finals For The First Time Since 2014 After Dominating Bucks

NBA Playoffs: Miami Heat players celebrate after reaching Eastern Conference Finals

The Heat will be entering the Conference Finals - their first since 2014 - brimming with confidence. That confidence was on display after the game as the Heat players were seen singing Bob Marley's popular track Bad Boys while exiting the arena. Miami Heat shared that piece of footage, among various others, on social media, where the trio of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic were seen humming the chorus of the track.

It was a night to remember for the Miami Heat players, who eliminated the top-seeded side in the East with relative ease. The Heat pulled off a defensive masterclass as they restricted the Bucks to a mere 94 points to win the series, 4-1. Jimmy Butler scored 17 points while adding 10 rebounds and six assists to supplement his side's attacking unit. Goran Dragic (17 points) and Jae Crowder (16 points) helped Miami in attack. Rookie Tyler Herro played a key role from the bench, adding 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Herro's impressing outing was lauded by several current and former NBA stars like Heat legend Dwyane Wade, Trae Young, Draymond Green and Kendrick Perkins.

Herroooooo Ball Lets Go! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 9, 2020

Tyler Herro🔥🔥💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 9, 2020

Herro a real player — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 9, 2020

Tyler Herro can play in ANY HOOD in AMERICA!!! Carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 9, 2020

Also Read | Bucks Could Try And Acquire OKC's Chris Paul After Loss To Miami Heat In Playoffs

Meanwhile, the Bucks' underwhelming spell in the NBA playoffs continued after they failed to reduce the deficit in the Conference Semi-finals on Tuesday. With star man Giannis Antetokounmpo missing the game due to an ankle sprain, the Bucks failed to make their chances count despite taking a massive 28-19 lead at the end of Q1. Kris Middleton dropped a game-high 23 points and added seven rebounds and six assists. Donte DiVincenzo and Brook Lopez scored 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Miami will meet the winner of the other Eastern Conference semi-final series between defending champions Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics. Boston leads the tie 3-2 ahead of Wednesday's crunch game.

Also Read | NBA Playoffs: Butler, Heat Finish Upset Of Giannis-less Bucks In Game 5

Also Read | LeBron James Gets Emotional Thinking About Kobe Bryant, Wants To Make His Family 'proud'

(Image Credits: Miami Heat Twitter)