Michael Beasley Tests Positive For COVID-19, Returns Home From NBA Bubble: Reports

Brooklyn Nets' roster troubles for the NBA Disney World restart have worsened with reports suggesting that Michael Beasley has tested positive for coronavirus. The Nets are one of the worst-hit teams by the coronavirus pandemic, and Beasley is the fifth Nets player to contract the virus. The former Houston Rockets man was signed last month as an injury replacement, but as things stand, could see himself replaced with Brooklyn Nets struggling to cope with COVID-19 and injury issues.

Also Read: Kevin Durant Says Drake, Kyrie Irving And Obama Can't Guard Him 1v1

Michael Beasley coronavirus: Michael Beasley returns home after testing positive for COVID-19

According to The Athletic, Michael Beasley returned home after his short stint at the NBA bubble, having tested positive for COVID-19. To rejoin the Nets inside the bubble, Beasley will have to quarantine in his home for 10-14 days and then test negative for the virus on consecutive days. When he does return, the former Miami Heat man will still have to serve a five-game suspension for a violation of the league's anti-drug policy last April as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Michael Beasley coronavirus case is the fifth among Nets NBA players with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, joining Kevin Durant, Spencer Dinwiddie, DeAndre Jordan and Taurean Prince.

Nets forward Michael Beasley tested positive for coronavirus, returned home and his roster status is up in the air, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 14, 2020

Also Read: Giannis Admits He 'sucked' In First NBA Bubble Practice, Will Be Ready For Real Tip-off

Michael Beasley returns home: Michael Beasley coronavirus case adds to Nets' injury woes

The Michael Beasley coronavirus case adds to the Nets' growing roster woes ahead of the NBA restart later this month. While Durant was already out for the NBA bubble restart with an Achilles injury, the others have subsequently opted out of the restart of the season having tested positive for COVID-19. The Nets will also be without Kyrie Irving, who is currently dealing with a shoulder injury. With Nets NBA players with coronavirus opting out, the Brooklyn franchise signed a plethora of players over the past few weeks.

Also Read: The Carter Effect Crosses Borders, NBA Fan From Mumbai Fulfills Lifelong 'Vinsanity' Dream

In addition to Michael Beasley, the Nets signed veteran guards Tyler Johnson and Jamal Crawford and added experienced forward Lance Thomas to their ranks. They also snapped up rookie big man Donta Hall for the remainder of the season. With Michael Beasley's coronavirus test coming back positive, they could well add Justin Anderson, who has been waiting in the wings. Brooklyn are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and are likely to make the postseason barring a complete collapse during the seeding period.

Also Read: NBA Store Bans #FreeHongKong On Customised Jerseys, Allows 'kill Cops', Anti-Semitic Texts

(Image Courtesy: Michael Beasley Instagram)