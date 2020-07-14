Kevin Durant Says Drake, Kyrie Irving And Obama Can't Guard Him 1v1

Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant has let his teammates know that they cannot guard him 1v1 and believes he's still got it despite suffering a major injury. Durant is yet to play a game for the Brooklyn Nets as he continues his rehab process of his right Achilles. Kevin Durant put in some floorwork with his Nets teammates before coronavirus enforced shutdown and has let everyone know that he’s still got it, including teammate Kyrie Irving, Canadian rapper Drake and former US President Barack Obama.

Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star believes Kyrie Irving, Drake and Obama can't guard him in 1v1

SLAM said to tag someone who can’t guard you, so Kevin Durant tagged Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert, Freddie Gibbs, Drake, Barack Obama and his own mom ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/Go56dqCbtj — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) July 11, 2020

American basketball magazine Slam over the weekend shared a video of former Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant, Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George and Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo in a king of the court battle with Team USA. Paul Geroge and Kevin Durant were part of the Team USA side that won the 2016 Olympics gold in Rio de Janerio, along with Kyrie Irving. Slam asked their followers to tag their friends that can’t guard you in 1s and the former Oklahoma City Thunder star responded by naming his Brooklyn Nets teammates Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert and former Net Theo Pinson. Kevin Durant also tagged Drake, Barack Obama, Freddie Gibbs and his own mother. While LeVert simply replied, “yeah ight”, Pinson challenged Durant to live up to his words.

(Picture courtesy: Slam Instagram)

Kevin Durant injury update: Kevin Durant return

Kevin Durant has officially ruled him out of the 2019-20 NBA season despite the lengthy postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 31-year-old has not played since he tore his Achilles tendon last June 11 during Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals while playing for the Golden State Warriors against the Toronto Raptors. Speaking to ESPN's The Undefeated, Durant said that while he feels much improved and is training in Los Angeles, the forward is not physically ready to return this season. The former Warriors star said that it will be best for him to wait than rush an awaited Kevin Durant return, and will wait for the next season. The 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player signed a four-year, $164 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets last summer after leaving the Golden State Warriors as a free agent.

(Image Courtesy: Easy Money Sniper, Kyrie Irving Instagram)