Michael Jordan 'made Up Things' In The Last Dance, Says The Jordan Rules Author Sam Smith

Following the conclusion of The Last Dance docu-series, the show received plenty of praise and plaudits from fans as the average views per episode tallied up to a reported 5.6 million. However, a week after the release of the final two episodes of The Last Dance, 'The Jordan Rules' author Sam Smith claimed that Bulls legend Michael Jordan lied about a number of things in the 10-part documentary. Sam Smith stated that Michael Jordan lied about some events in The Last Dance but Smith claimed they 'weren't major details' while branding the Michael Jordan pizza and food poisoning incident as 'utter nonsense'.

Michal Jordan lied in The Last Dance: Michael Jordan pizza food poisoning

NBA writer Sam Smith spoke to radio station 95.7 The Game on Thursday and revealed the instances where he felt Michael Jordan lied during The Last Dance. 'The Jordan Rules' author slammed the six-time NBA champion for 'blatantly lying' and added that he could tell when Michael Jordan lied during the entire series. Sam Smith published 'The Jordan Rules' in 1992 and rubbished reports which claim former Bulls forward Horace Grant 'leaked' the locker room secrets of the Bulls squad at the time.

“There were several things in the documentary that he (MJ) made up or he lied about...”



Sam Smith saw some flaws in #TheLastDance 👀 (via @BontaSteinyGuru) pic.twitter.com/aK4wyaZJi5 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 22, 2020

"The Michael Jordan pizza incident was utter nonsense. Michael Jordan lied," said Smith. The Last Dance depicted how Michael Jordan managed to play for the Bulls despite suffering from food poisoning after eating a bad pizza the night before the game. The iconic game was labelled the 'Flu Game' but Smith explained that Michael was dishonest while claiming that he threw up for 20 hours before the Utah Jazz game.

Michael Jordan lied in The Last Dance: Michael Jordan Utah Game

The Michael Jordan Utah game was one for the ages as Jordan led the Bulls to victory with a staggering 38 points in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals. Initial reports claimed that Michael Jordan was, in fact, battling illness before the final in Utah, however, in The Last Dance documentary, the 57-year-old revealed that he was actually suffering from food poisoning before leading the Eastern Conference giants to another NBA championship. Smith stated that Michael Jordan lied about a number of other things including wanting to return to the Bulls later in 1998 after second three-peat. Smith concluded by revealing that he didn't want to expose any more lies as they 'weren't major details'.

