Jerry Sloan Death: How The NBA World Reacted To Utah Jazz Legend's Death

NBA fans on social media poured in their tributes towards legendary Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan following confirmation of the Jerry Sloan death on Friday morning. The 'Jerry Sloan death' news was trending on social media after Eastern Conference giants Utah Jazz issued a statement revealing iconic head coach Sloan had collapsed due to complications from Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. Having retired in 2011, the Jerry Sloan Utah Jazz records remains fresh in the memory of the NBA fans.

ALSO READ NBA Return Date Leaked: Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie Says Games To Be Played At 'bubble Site'

Jerry Sloan death: Jerry Sloan age

After news of the Jerry Sloan death broke online, fans on social media posed the question, 'What was Jerry Sloan age when he passed away?'. The iconic late Utah Jazz head coach was 78 years old when he passed away on Friday morning. The Jazz confirmed the death of their beloved former coach with a post that was captioned, 'Rest Easy, coach'. Tributes from fans and players followed as the NBA world mourned the death of one of the greatest coaches in the history of the sport.

ALSO READ: Karl Malone Refused To Pay $125 Weekly For Child Support Despite $104 Million NBA Earnings

Jerry Sloan death: Jerry Sloan Utah Jazz record

The Jerry Sloan Utah Jazz record was nothing short of spectacular. Jerry Sloan became the first man to register 1,000 wins for any organisation in the NBA and it came with the Utah Jazz. In total, Jerry Sloan spent 23 years at the helm at Utah Jazz and no other coach in the NBA has spent a longer period coaching just one team. From 1989 till 2003, Sloan led the Jazz to 15 consecutive playoff finals and 20 overall throughout his career. Jerry Sloan had a career regular-season win-loss record of 1,127-682 with the Utah Jazz.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Training With Lakers Has Picked Up As Possible NBA Return Nears

Jerry Sloan coaching record and tributes

Sloan guided the Utah Jazz to the NBA Finals on two occasions (1997 and 1998) but lost both the times against fellow Eastern Conference side Chicago Bulls. Prior to taking the reins at the Utah Jazz, Jerry Sloan was incidentally in charge of the Chicago Bulls for three seasons between 1979 till 1982. The late Jerry Sloan also spent 10 years as a player for the Bulls during 1966–1976 and had a career regular-season win-loss record of 1,221–803 as a coach in the NBA. Here is how the NBA world paid tribute to Jerry Sloan.

Prayers are with Jerry Sloan’s family today. The game lost a legend 🙏🏾 — Chris Paul (@CP3) May 22, 2020

Pat Riley statement on the passing of Jerry Sloan



“It was a privilege to play against a Jerry Sloan coached team, I always knew that we would be severely tested. His overall philosophy on both sides of the ball was fundamentally solid and always one step ahead of the game." pic.twitter.com/Xv42JvBmO4 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 22, 2020

I didn't get to spend a lot of time playing for Coach Sloan, but coming in as a rookie he had a major impact on my transition to the @NBA. I'm grateful for that. Prayers to his family, friends and loved ones. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DYJ4F4CvRw — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) May 22, 2020

RIP Coach.. You don’t think of the Jazz without thinking of Coach Sloan, Thankyou. https://t.co/89I7uUeZqy — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) May 22, 2020

ALSO READ: Karl Malone Gives A Striking Response On 1998 NBA Finals Encounter Against Michael Jordan