LeBron James Training With Lakers Has Picked Up As Possible NBA Return Nears

Though nothing has been confirmed officially as yet, the league is currently discussing an NBA return. The league reportedly plans to start practices mid-June and then resume the NBA season in July. LeBron James, who has been vocal about wanting to resume the season, has reportedly been training as the possible NBA return nears.

Lakers training: LeBron James is gearing up for the NBA return with the Lakers?

LeBron James has held safe, private on-court workouts with some Lakers teammates at a secure location, our NBA @ShamsCharania reports. More details: pic.twitter.com/P4TamkL6li — Stadium (@Stadium) May 21, 2020

While the league is discussing plans to resume the season as soon as possible, the players will need time to train before they return on the court. While every player cannot access proper facilities, LeBron James has reportedly been trying to workout with his Los Angeles Lakers teammates. As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the players are following all necessary precautions.

Everyone attending private workouts has been tested and is practising social distancing. Charania also added that everyone involved in the Lakers training has 'taken the necessary steps to make sure that they’re following all the guidelines'. Reports also stated that though the team is working as hard as they can, the Lakers will need to practice together for them to be ready to resume playing regularly.

Lakers' Danny Green also talked about the training during an ESPN interview, discussing the importance of not getting injured. He stated that for everyone to get back in shape, they need at least two to three weeks. They need to play good minutes without getting injured so they can return back to the court.

Danny Green even spoke about the location fit to resume the season. As per Green, while many places are being considered, Disney World and Orlando are the safest. When asked about the playoffs, Green stated that he does not know how they will do seven, eight, nine seeds.

However, Green added that they are taking it 'day-by-day', and will make a decision based on how ti goes. If regular-season games take longer, they might have to start with the playoffs. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver had stated that he will be making a decision soon.

The league is considering many options, including Disney World as a place to resume the season. Recent reports state that Disney World is most likely to host the season owing to its size and amenities available.

The NBA has Orlando/Disney World as a clear frontrunner for return-to-play site for resuming 2019-20 season, sources tell me and @sam_amick. Orlando has gained significant seriousness among other cites such as Las Vegas. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 20, 2020

