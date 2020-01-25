Michael Jordan Diplomatically Responds To Being Compared With LeBron James As NBA's 'GOAT'

The NBA 'GOAT' debate involving LeBron James and Michael Jordan has been going on for some time. The fans are divided over the two NBA legends. In a recent interview, Michael Jordan himself gave his opinion on the debate.

NBA 2019-20: Michael Jordan has a diplomatic answer for the LeBron James GOAT debate

Michael Jordan weighs in on the 🐐 debate. pic.twitter.com/ZiKkeAoCmU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 24, 2020

According to Michael Jordan, the comparison between him and LeBron James is a 'stand-up measurement'. He stated that he takes it with a grain of salt and accepts it as it is. Jordan also stated that he thinks that NBA eras will continue to be compared and nothing can be done about it. Michael Jordan also revealed that he is a fan of LeBron James. Many fans were unhappy with Jordan's answer, thinking that the NBA legend chose the easy way out. Jordan was recently in Paris with his NBA team Charlotte Hornets for the first NBA Paris game.

NBA 2019-20: Magic Johnson weighs in on the Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate

In a recent interview, NBA veteran Magic Johnson expressed his opinion on the LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate. According to Johnson, James is not better than Michael Jordan. Johnson believes that LeBron James needs to win at least 2 more championships before he can be at Michael Jordan's level. If James won more championships, he would become the GOAT. Johnson also called Jordan 'the freakiest' NBA player ever. Johnson also praised Michael Jordan for his 6-0 (win-loss) record in NBA Finals. Johnson thinks Jordan's final appearances are 'awesome' and he was the greatest on the floor. Magic Johnson also added that he won only 5 out of 9 NBA Finals.

LeBron James career stats

James has had 9 NBA finals appearances, out of which 8 have been consecutive ones. However, James has won 3 finals, while Jordan has won all 6 NBA championships. King James has won the NBA MVP award 4 times and the Finals MVP award 3 times.

Currently, LeBron James is averaging at 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and career-high 10.8 assists per game while shooting 52.3% from the ground. James has been leading the Lakers this season, who are leading the Western Conference standings with a 36-9 win-loss record. He is also in contention for the NBA MVP award this season, especially if he leads the Lakers to the NBA championship. Along with Anthony Davis, the team could reach their first NBA playoffs since the NBA 2012-13 season, where they lost the first round. James also received maximum votes for the NBA All-Star games, making him the Western Conference captain.

