LeBron James UPSET After Nets Fail To Provide Powder For His Customary Pregame Routine

Los Angles Lakers star LeBron James pre-game routine is well-known among NBA fans. Ahead of the Lakers game against Brooklyn Nets, the 35-year-old could not complete his pre-game routine which requires white chalk powder. In a video posted by NBA on TNT, LeBron James is seen asking people for the powder but does not receive any. As he turns, the four-time NBA MVP looked visibly irritated on not being able to complete his pre-game routine.

Also read | Lakers legend Kobe Bryant considers former rival LeBron James a part of the Lakers family

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James was not happy with the Nets before their clash at Barclays

LeBron couldn’t do his pregame routine because Brooklyn didn’t have powder… 😅 pic.twitter.com/BZcgACXIyq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 24, 2020

LeBron James fans on Twitter assumed that the Nets and Kyrie Irving purposefully denied King James to practise his pre-game powder routine. Though the players have claimed they are on good terms, Irving's exit from Cavaliers had been messy. Some also thought that James should maybe start carrying his own powder.

Also read | Space Jam 2 jerseys and sneakers REVEALED; NBA fans love LeBron James' 'Monstars'

I always assumed he brought his own. Weird — Cole Seifrig (@ColeSeifrig) January 24, 2020

lol they took it out on purpose.. petty af — Corleone (@Epicfundo) January 24, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets highlights: LeBron James leads the Lakers to victory

The Lakers defeated the Nets in a 128-113 encounter. LeBron James scored a triple-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists while shooting 57.9% from the field and making 100% of his free throws. Kyrie Irving scored team-high 20 points for the Nets.

Also read | Nick Kyrgios supports Celtics, wears LeBron James' Lakers jersey at Australian Open

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James stats

Currently, LeBron James is averaging at 25.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and career-high 10.8 assists per game while shooting 49.2% from the ground. James has been leading the Lakers this season, who are leading the Western Conference with a 36-9 win-loss record. He is also in contention for the NBA MVP award this season, especially if he leads the Lakers to the NBA championship. Along with Anthony Davis, the team could reach their first NBA playoffs since the NBA 2012-13 season, where they lost the first round. James also received maximum votes for the NBA All-Star games, making him the Western Conference captain.

Also read | LeBron James heaps praise on James Harden, calls him one of NBA's greatest scorers ever