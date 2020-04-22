Michael Jordan Earned $130 Million From Nike In 2019 Compared To LeBron's $32 Million

Even after his retirement from the NBA in 2003, Michael Jordan's brand has continued to grow. Currently, Jordan is the first professional athlete to be worth more than $1 billion. Recently, the Chicago Bulls legend crossed LeBron James in terms of the money he makes out of his Nike deal.

Also read | LeBron James Nike Deal: LeBron James reveals what he did with the first LeBron James Nike Deal paycheck

Michael Jordan shoe brand success: Michael Jordan Nike deal earns him more than LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reportedly has one of the best deals with Nike in the NBA. Along with his various businesses, James' lifetime deal with Nike reportedly rakes in over $1 billion. However, Michael Jordan still earned than more than James. As per Forbes, Jordan made $130 million last year from Nike, which is more than four times James' $32 million.

Last year, Nike's Air Jordan brand made $3.14 billion in the fiscal year which ended in 2019. Currently, Jordan's line is selling more than any other player's apparel combined, according to reports. NBA stars like LaMarcus Aldridge, Carmelo Anthony, Jimmy Butler, Mike Conley Jr, Blake Griffin, Maya Moore, Chris Paul, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Zion Williamson represent Jordan's sneaker brand. Reports further claim that Jordan's revenue from Nike makes up 90% of his annual income. The amount is $40 million more than the $90 million he made while playing in the NBA.

Also read | LeBron James Nike deal at par with late Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan Nike deal

LeBron James Nike deal

Also read | LeBron James and Nike could release 'Space Jam' versions of LeBron 17s in Feb 2020

LeBron James' Nike deal surpassed the rookie deal offered to Kevin Durant, which was worth $9 million per year. James' deal earned him $12 million. In 2015, LeBron James signed a lifetime deal with Nike, which will earn the two-time NBA MVP $1 billion by the time he turns 64.

Also read | Michael Jordan Nike deal: MJ's agent reveals 'Air Jordan' wasn't first-choice name during Michael Jordan Nike deal

(Image Courtesy: Air Jordan Instagram)