LeBron James Reveals What He Did With His First Million-dollar Endorsement Check From Nike

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world today. James boasts of $89 million in career earnings courtesy endorsement deals with brands like Nike contributing to the majority of his income ($53 million). The champion basketball player received his first millions from Nike after he was drafted as No. 1 overall by Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003. The 35-year-old was just18 back then. Now, his latest shoe – Nike LeBron 17 – is priced at ₹16,995 at retail outlets around the world.

Lakers' star LeBron James spends his first million-dollar endorsement check from Nike

According to LeBron James' former PR manager Chris Dennis, James deposited his first paycheck to the bank and returned with $2000 in cash. Nike delivered the million-dollar check to Dennis, who then hand-delivered the check to James. In an interview with ESPN, Dennis revealed that James never spent his paychecks carelessly. However, Dennis recalled James taking his closest friends to an amusement park.

LeBron James is currently under a $153 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, 'King James' is not from a wealthy background. Both James and his mother used to live in the project back in Akron, Ohio. Both used to struggle with their day-to-day expenses and moved houses often, while relying on food stamps. While appearing on a show made by James' own digital company, he revealed that he grew up with very little means. He was unaware of what a pantry was and the food in their house was whatever that was kept on top of their refrigerator. Even today, James is extremely careful with his money. However, he admitted to indulging in his car collection, which he is really fond of.

