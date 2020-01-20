LeBron James And Nike Could Release 'Space Jam' Versions Of LeBron 17s In Feb 2020

Space Jam 2 will be hitting the theatres in July 2021. However, LeBron James and Nike are rumoured to release a Space Jam edition of the LeBron 17s. According to NBA reports, two versions of the shoe will be released for the All-Star weekend.
Also read | LeBron James heaps praise on James Harden, calls him one of NBA's greatest scorers ever
Nike LeBron 17s in grey for @KingJames tonight.— SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) January 16, 2020
📸: @ADBPhotoInc / Kelvin Kuo pic.twitter.com/IhahWnq0lO
Sneaker platform GOAT's calendar mentions the release of Space Jam edition LeBron 17s. However, neither LeBron James or Nike have confirmed the news yet. On February 14, a Monstars colourway for the shoe is expected to release. The next day, a Tune Squad-inspired shoe could be launched. A regular Nike LeBron 17 pair retails at approximately ₹14,000 and is available in multiple colourways. Some limited edition Nike LeBron 17s are sold at over ₹50,000.
Also read | LeBron James high-fives a young fan through the glass after Lakers beat Rockets: WATCH
Space Jam 2 will be a live-action and animated sports comedy, which will star LeBron James along with Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green. The movie will also feature Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny. James is a co-producer for the movie. The movie is also the official sequel of Space Jam, which released in 1996.
Also read | LeBron James has a special birthday message for former teammate Dwyane Wade
Currently, LeBron James is averaging at 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and career-high 10.9 assists per game while shooting 49.7% from the ground. James has been leading the Lakers this season, who are leading the Western Conference standings with a 34-8 win-loss record. He is also in contention for the NBA MVP award this season, especially if he leads the Lakers to the NBA championship. Currently, the four-time NBA MVP award recipient is also leading the 2020 NBA All-Star votings, overtaking Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. Along with Anthony Davis, the team could reach their first NBA playoffs since the NBA 2012-13 season, where they lost the first round.
Also read | LeBron James beats Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry to lead NBA jersey sales again