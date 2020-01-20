LeBron James And Nike Could Release 'Space Jam' Versions Of LeBron 17s In Feb 2020

Space Jam 2 will be hitting the theatres in July 2021. However, LeBron James and Nike are rumoured to release a Space Jam edition of the LeBron 17s. According to NBA reports, two versions of the shoe will be released for the All-Star weekend.

NBA 2019-20: Lakers star LeBron James and Nike could release 'Space Jam' versions of LeBron 17s

Sneaker platform GOAT's calendar mentions the release of Space Jam edition LeBron 17s. However, neither LeBron James or Nike have confirmed the news yet. On February 14, a Monstars colourway for the shoe is expected to release. The next day, a Tune Squad-inspired shoe could be launched. A regular Nike LeBron 17 pair retails at approximately ₹14,000 and is available in multiple colourways. Some limited edition Nike LeBron 17s are sold at over ₹50,000.

Space Jam 2 and LeBron James

Space Jam 2 will be a live-action and animated sports comedy, which will star LeBron James along with Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green. The movie will also feature Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny. James is a co-producer for the movie. The movie is also the official sequel of Space Jam, which released in 1996.

LeBron James and the Lakers NBA 2019-20 season

Currently, LeBron James is averaging at 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and career-high 10.9 assists per game while shooting 49.7% from the ground. James has been leading the Lakers this season, who are leading the Western Conference standings with a 34-8 win-loss record. He is also in contention for the NBA MVP award this season, especially if he leads the Lakers to the NBA championship. Currently, the four-time NBA MVP award recipient is also leading the 2020 NBA All-Star votings, overtaking Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. Along with Anthony Davis, the team could reach their first NBA playoffs since the NBA 2012-13 season, where they lost the first round.

