Jerry Krause Death: How Did Former Chicago Bulls GM Jerry Krause Die?

Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance released on April 19 (April 20) on ESPN and Netflix. The docu-series gives basketball fans an insight into Chicago Bulls' 97-98 season, where Bulls GM Jerry Krause led the franchise to their second three-peat of the decade. The Last Dance reveals how Krause was the lynchpin of one of the greatest teams in NBA history and also provides an understanding of the Jerry Krause and Michael Jordan relationship. Here's a look at Bulls GM Jerry Krause cause of death and when the Jerry Krause death happened.

Also Read: Jerry Krause death: Michael Jordan Vetoed Tracy McGrady's Trade To Bulls In 1997 Involving Scottie Pippen

Is Jerry Krause Alive? Bulls GM Jerry Krause cause of death

Former Chicago Bulls GM Jerry Krause passed away in 2017. Krause had retired as general manager in 2003 citing health problems due to obesity. However, he returned to scouting and worked as a scout for the New York Yankees, the New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Jerry Krause cause of death was his persistent health issues including osteomyelitis.

Also Read: What Channel Is The Michael Jordan Documentary On? Detailed Schedule Of The Last Dance

Jerry Krause death: Jerry Krause and Michael Jordan head Chicago Bulls' NBA dynasty

Jerry Krause and Michael Jordan were the two spearheads of the Chicago Bulls organisation. Jordan was already part of the setup before Krause succeeded Rod Thorn as Bulls GM in 1985. Krause, who worked as a scout before, had an eye for talent and drafted Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, and Toni Kukoc and traded Dennis Rodman. The appointment of Phil Jackson saw the Bulls complete two three-peats with the franchise before his disagreements with Krause saw him leave the Bulls. Jerry Krause and Michael Jordan also had their fair share of controversies with Jordan reportedly unhappy with Charles Oakley's trade for Bill Cartwright. The Jerry Krause and Michael Jordan dispute reached its tipping point after the 1997-98 season when the NBA legend officially announced his second retirement having taken his first in 1994.

Also Read: What Time Does The Michael Jordan Documentary Air? The Last Dance Broadcast Schedule

Also Read: Michael Jordan Boasts Of 'really High' Basketball IQ And Reason Behind Choosing The Sport