Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum Recreate Michael Jordan's Classic 'Be Like Mike' Gatorade Ad

The release of Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance has brought back several classic moments from Jordan's storied career back to the fray. From Michael Jordan's relationship with the likes of Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Phil Jackson to the various untold incidents from his Bulls career, The Last Dance explored several facets of Jordan's time with the Chicago Bulls. While Michael Jordan's advertisements with Nike were massive hits, the Be Like Mike Gatorade Ad is one of his classic works.

Also Read | Jayson Tatum Calls LeBron 'the Best', Rates Harden Over Giannis For 2018-19 MVP Honour

Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum recreate Be Like Mike Gatorade Ad

The success of the documentary has unsurprisingly brought the Be Like Mike Gatorade Ad back in the conversation, but this time modern basketball stars recreated the iconic ad. Gatorade's released the video of the 1990s ad with snippets from the likes of Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum. New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson and Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum featured with dunks of their own during the commercial. WNBA side Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne also featured in the short commercial where she executed a no-look pass.

Also Read | Jayson Tatum Tattoo: Celtics Star Roasted By Fans On Social Media For Grammatical Blunder

Widely recognised as one of the best commercials revolving around basketball, the Be Like Mike Gatorade Ad, is known to have inspired several young players in the United States to take up the game and try to be like Michael Jordan. Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum and Elena Delle Donne shot their footages from their homes. Gatorade then embedded them alongside Michael Jordan in the recreated commercial.

Also Read | Zion Williamson Emulates Michael Jordan, LeBron James With Rare NBA Rookie Scoring Feat

Zion Williamson is already a member of Jordan Brand family

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Zion Williamson reportedly signed a seven-year $75 million deal with Jordan Brand. Zion Williamson even expressed his delight on being part of the Jordan Brand family during an interview with ESPN. As quoted by the publication, Williamson said, " "Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today. He was one of those special athletes I looked up to." Williamson should be quite a happy man after getting the opportunity to recreate and feature alongside Jordan in the classic commercial.

Also Read | Zion Williamson's Mother Urged Him To Watch Films Of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson

(Image Credits: Zion Williamson, Michael Jordan's Instagram handles, NBA Official Website)