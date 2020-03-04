Michael Jordan Trolls Dikembe Mutombo After Dunking Over Him In Throwback Video: Watch

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The NBA legend, who turned 57 last month, played 15 NBA seasons with the Chicago Bulls, before retiring from the sport. He, later on, came back with the Washington Wizards before once again drawing curtains on his illustrious career. Here is one of his most famous throwback videos.

Michael Jordan gives fitting response to Dikembe Mutombo

Dikembe said Mike never dunked on him, so what did the 🐐 do?



He dunked on Dikembe ... and gave him the finger wave ☝️ pic.twitter.com/wfZDljG8Ls — ESPN (@espn) February 17, 2020

It was during the 1997 NBA All-Star game, that Dikembe Mutombo decided to get into the head of Michael Jordan by trash-talking with the Bulls star. Mutombo, who was known for his shot-blocking skills, during a conversation in the locker room said that Michael Jordan never dunked on him. He even tried to confirm it with other players and that is when even former New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing also joined in the conversation and asked Dikembe Mutombo in disbelief if Michael Jordan never dunked on him.

Later that same season, Jordan responded to Mutombo's comment by dunking over him when Bulls hosted the Hawks. During one play, Jordan drove to the baseline and stuffed one over Mount Mutombo. Afterwards, Jordan used Mutombo’s famous finger wag.

Michael Jordan career highlights

Michael Jordan averages at 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in his career while shooting 49.7% from the field, 32.7% from the three-point range and 83.5% from the free-throw line. Michael Jordan played with the Chicago Bulls before turning up with the Washington Wizards in his final two seasons. After the death of his father in 1993, Michael Jordan announced his first retirement from the NBA.

He played in the Minor League Baseball before returning to the NBA in 1995. Michael Jordan announced his second retirement in 1999, where he returned as the part-owner of Washington Wizards. In 2000, Jordan returned to play in the NBA, donating his salary to a relief fund for the September 11 attack victims. Michael Jordan played his last NBA game on April 16, 2003, against the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, Michael Jordan is the owner of the team Charlotte Hornets.

(Image Credit: Basketball Network/ Youtube)