Michael Jordan MOCKED Dikembe Mutombo To Score Blind Free Throw In 1991; Watch Video

NBA’s official website describes Michael Jordan as the ‘greatest basketball player of all time’ by acclamation. The NBA legend, who played 15 NBA seasons, turned 57 on Monday, February 17. Michael Jordan created his NBA legacy with the Chicago Bulls, before retiring with the Washington Wizards.

Michael Jordan birthday: Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's blind free throw to troll Dikembe Mutombo in 1991

MJ turns 57 today 🎈



We throw it back to when he trolled Mutombo by shooting a free throw with his eyes closed 😅 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/HX5eE5opqT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 17, 2020

During a November 23, 1991 game against the Denver Nuggets, Michael Jordan ended up trolling Dikembe Mutombo during a free throw. With only five seconds left on the clock, Michael Jordan called Mutombo and told him the next free throw was for him. Jordan then closed his eyes and effortlessly made the free throw. Chicago Bulls went to win the game 107-100 against the Denver Nuggets.

Michael Jordan’s last two free throws were the final points of the game. Jordan finished the game with 37 points and 6 rebounds, securing the Bulls’ ninth straight victory for the NBA 1991 season.

Michael Jordan birthday: Michael Jordan career highlights

Wishing a happy 57th birthday to His Airness, Michael Jordan! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/CiRLvRTQot — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 17, 2020

Michael Jordan averages at 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in his career while shooting 49.7% from the field, 32.7% from the three-point range and 83.5% from the free-throw line. Michael Jordan played with the Chicago Bulls before turning up with the Washington Wizards in his final two seasons. After the death of his father in 1993, Michael Jordan announced his first retirement from the NBA.

He played in the Minor League Baseball before returning to the NBA in 1995. Michael Jordan announced his second retirement in 1999, where he returned as the part-owner of Washington Wizards. In 2000, Jordan returned to play in the NBA, donating his salary to a relief fund for the September 11 attack victims.

Michael Jordan played his last NBA game on April 16, 2003, against the Philadelphia 76ers. Now, Michael Jordan is the owner of the team Charlotte Hornets.

