Michael Jordan Will Be Donating $4 Million Proceeds From The Last Dance To Charity

Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance released on April 19 (April 20 IST), has been one of the most anticipated documentaries of the year. Originally supposed to have been released in June, the date was moved to April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It averaged 6.1 million viewers for the first two episodes, making it the most viewed broadcast on ESPN.

As per Forbes, the six-time NBA champion will be donating all of his proceeds from the documentary to charities. While a confirmed figure of Jordan's proceeds is yet to be revealed, the figure can range from $3 million to $4 million. The charities to which Jordan will be donating to are also yet to be revealed.

The documentary is a 10-part mini docu-series, where two episodes will be released every Sunday (Monday IST). The first two episodes of the documentary released on April 19 (April 20) focused on a few of Jodan's career highlights, Jerry Krause's role in making and breaking the Chicago Bulls dynasty along with Scottie Pippens and his contract with the Bulls. The episodes included anecdotes from the NBA legend's time with the Bulls along with various interviews from people like former US President Barack Obama. The next two episodes of the documentary will release on Sunday, April 26 (Monday, April 27).