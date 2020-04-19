How To Watch The Michael Jordan Documentary Online? The Last Dance Release Nears

Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance is all set to premiere on Sunday, April 19 EST (April 20 IST). Originally supposed to be released in June, the date was moved to April due to the coronavirus outbreak. Directed by Jason Hehir, the documentary is divided into ten episodes and will focus on the Bulls' 1997-98 season. Here is how to watch the Michael Jordan documentary online and the Michael Jordan documentary live streaming details.

How to watch the Michael Jordan documentary online? Michael Jordan documentary live streaming details

Watch Michael Jordan documentary online: Netflix Michael Jordan documentary live streaming

International viewers will be able to watch Michael Jordan documentary online only after it's broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 in the USA at 9:00 PM EST (Monday, April 20, 6:30 AM IST). The channel will broadcast two episodes of the documentary every Sunday for five weeks. ESPN will have an uncensored version, while ESPN2 will simultaneously play edited versions. As per reports, the Netflix live streaming will be made available for international fans five hours after the TV broadcast. Here is how to watch the Michael Jordan documentary online with ESPN.

How to watch the Michael Jordan documentary online? ESPN Michael Jordan documentary live streaming

Fans in the USA can watch Michael Jordan documentary online on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Viewers who have paid subscriptions of services like Sling and Hulu will also be able to stream The Last Dance. US fans will not have to wait after the broadcast to watch the episodes and can stream immediately.

The Last Dance latest preview

The Bulls owner once asked Michael Jordan in regards to the risk of playing with an injury, “If you had a terrible headache and I gave you a bottle of pills and 9 of the pills would cure you and 1 of the pills would kill you — would you take a pill?”



His answer is 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XQkXq4qfZH — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 16, 2020

Each of the ten episodes of the documentary will be approximately 60 minutes long. Jordan's journey with the Bulls will be shown to viewers, though his last season with the team will remain the focus. The Last Dance will also reportedly feature anecdotes and interviews from various people who have interacted with Jordan over the years. Former US President Barack Obama, late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Steve Kerr are few of the people whose interviews about Jordan will be included in the documentary.

While promoting the docu-series, the six-time NBA champion revealed that he believes people will see him as a 'horrible' guy after watching his interactions with his teammates. The latest preview was shared while Jordan was being interviewed by Good Morning America.