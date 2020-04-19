What Channel Is The Michael Jordan Documentary On? Detailed Schedule Of The Last Dance

NBA fans are in for a treat as Michael Jordan's much-awaited documentary is set to be aired from Sunday, April 19, 2020. The Last Dance is set to explore some of the intricate moments of his legendary career along with never-before-seen archive footage and anecdotes from Michael Jordan's former coaches, teammates and friends. The NBA legend will also be seen in the documentary opening up about his career and how several key decisions shaped his time in the NBA.

The Last Dance was initially scheduled for a June release on ESPN. However, with sports in the United States brought to a complete halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be released earlier on April 19.

Also Read | What Channel is the Michael Jordan Documentary On? Kobe Bryant Finished Filming For 'The Last Dance' A Week Before His Death

Michael Jordan Documentary Channel and Trailer

The documentary focuses on the 1997-98 NBA season in which Michael Jordan won his final NBA title. The untold story of Jordan's Bulls' legacy along with his relationship with legendary coach Phil Jackson is believed to be explored in detail in The Last Dance.

What channel is the Michael Jordan Documentary on? Michael Jordan documentary channel

MJ's documentary will be aired by ESPN from Sunday. The 10-part series will be shown in the United States on ESPN & ESPN 2. The American television network will air two back-to-back episodes of The Last Dance every Sunday for the upcoming five weeks. From April 19 to May 17, viewers in the US can tune in on the aforementioned channels at 9:00 PM ET (6.30 AM IST the next day) to catch the Michael Jordan documentary live.

Also Read | What Channel is the Michael Jordan Documentary On? Michael Jordan Afraid That 'The Last Dance' Will Make People Call Him 'horrible Guy'

What channel is the Michael Jordan Documentary on? Where to watch Michael Jordan documentary censored and uncensored versions?

As mentioned above, ESPN & ESPN 2 will both simultaneously air the Michael Jordan documentary live for the next five weeks. Jordan recently admitted he fears the documentary will make people call him a 'horrible person'. This should be a more than enough hint that the documentary will explore some intimate and notorious moments of his career with frequent use of explicit language. The broadcasters made an effort for everyone to enjoy the documentary at the same time by airing both versions in two separate channels. ESPN will air the unedited version while ESPN 2 will air the censored version.

Also Read | Michael Jordan Documentary Live: MJ Has Hilarious Response To Question On Risking Injury In Docu-series Preview

When and where to watch Michael Jordan documentary? United States

Here is the schedule provided for the documentary by the broadcasters:

Episodes 1 & 2: Sunday, April 19, 9:00 PM ET

Episodes 3 & 4: Sunday, April 26, 9:00 PM ET

Episodes 5 & 6: Sunday, May 3, 9:00 PM ET

Episodes 7 & 8: Sunday, May 10, 9:00 PM ET

Episodes 9 & 10: Sunday, May 17, 9:00 PM ET

When and where to watch Michael Jordan documentary? International viewers

For international viewers, the documentary will be made available on popular streaming platform Netflix. According to Netflix India, The Last Dance will be released on Monday, April 20. However, Netflix is most likely to release two episodes every week to keep up with the documentary airing in the United States.

Also Read | What Channel is the Michael Jordan Documentary on? Michael Jordan documentary Live To Be Released In April: Report