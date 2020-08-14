Michael Jordan's '96 Mercedes From The Last Dance Listed On EBay Could Fetch ₹75 Lakh

While Michael Jordan's The Last Dance chronicled his illustrious NBA career with the Chicago Bulls, fans also caught a glimpse of the legend's extensive car collection. Throughout the ten-part docu-series, Jordan was spotted driving his Ferrari 550 Maranello, his two C4 Corvette ZR-1s and Porsche 911 Turbo Slant Nose Cabriolet. One of the many cars spotted, the 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 Lorinser, is now listed for sale on eBay.

Also read | Michael Jordan The Last Dance records 23.8 million viewers outside the US on Netflix

Michael Jordan cars: Michael Jordan Mercedes from The Last Dance now up for sale

During the episode that covers Jordan's brief baseball stint, the six-time NBA champion drives away in a black, customised W140 S-class to avoid reporters trying to seek answers about his sudden NBA retirement. Jordan's S600 is a coupe model finished in green-black metallic paint, complete with 18-inch chrome monoblock wheels, a widebody kit, and a custom dual exhaust. His add-ons were installed by Lorinser and tuned by Mercedes-Benz specialists.

Also read | How Michael Jordan The Last Dance inspired Dutch legend Arjen Robben's comeback at Groningen

Michael Jordan Mercedes details

The W140-generation S-class car was in production from 1991 to 1998. It was available with a six-cylinder engine, two V-8s, or a V-12. Powered with a 6.0-litre V-12 that produced 389 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, the car comes with electronically adjustable dampers. The powertrain of Jordan's car was not modified by Lornser, was came along with the body kit. The car will also come with a "clean Carfax and is equipped with an automatic transmission, air conditioning, heated seats, cruise control, dual airbags, power windows, power steering, power mirrors, power seats, power sunroof, power tilt steering wheel, power mirrors, 4-wheel disc brakes, Lorinser chrome wheels, and jack", according to the Beverly Hills Car Club website.

While talking to Car and Driver, a sales representative at the Beverly Hills Car Club revealed that the Benz will be auctioned on eBay from August 13 at 12:00 EST (9:30 PM IST) to August 23. As per the club's website, the car will be sold with documents that confirm Jordan as the owner. The auction opened with $23 bid (₹1721.15). As per a TMZ report, the car is expected to fetch ₹75 lakh by August 23. Along with being an older model, the car's popularity was boosted after an appearance in The Last Dance.

Also read | Michael Jordan's security guard John Wozniak reveals incredible stories in The Last Dance: Michael Jordan documentary

Ever since the release of Jordan's documentary in April, memorabilia related to the five-time NBA MVP has been selling for record prices. Over the past few months, items like Jordan's game-worn sneakers in his rookie year and his iconic 1996-97 uniform set have sold for $500,000 and $288,000 respectively. Jordan played with the Chicago Bulls for most of his NBA career, leading the team to six NBA titles over the course of eight years. Arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, Jordan has earned $93.2 million during his career, not including Jordan Brand and other endorsements. Jordan retired in 2003 with the Washington Wizards.

Also read | Michael Jordan The Last Dance parent guide: Why is Michael Jordan-based docuseries rated TV-MA?

(Image source: Beverly Hills Car Club website)