The Last Dance Parent Guide: Why Is Michael Jordan-based Docuseries Rated TV-MA?

Michael Jordan's The Last Dance aired from April 19 to May 17, making it the most successful ESPN documentary of all time. The 10-part docu-series focused on Jordan's last season with the Chicago Bulls, whom he led to six NBA titles over the course of eight years. While the documentary highlights his 1997-98 season with the Bulls, it also chronicles his illustrious NBA journey with the Bulls. As per ESPN, the documentary averaged 5.648 million viewers across all ten episodes.

The Last Dance Parent Guide: Why is The Last Dance TV MA?

Though the documentary does not involve any violence, gore or intense scenes, The Last Dance parent guide shows a TV-MA rating in most countries. As per IMDB, the rating has been given with respect to profanity along with alcohol, drugs and smoking. The IMDB The Last Dance Parent Guide states that due to a lot of swearing, children should watch the docuseries with their parents.

As per reports, there are 15 to 30 swear words in each episode and Dennis Rodman's language is also considered 'inappropriate'. The Last Dance Parent Guide also highlights the mild smoking in the TV show, including the references to some players smoking weed. While most countries have rated the documentary appropriate for teenagers, IMDB's The Last Dance Parent Guide rates the docuseries as Mature in Australia.

Why is The Last Dance TV MA? Why was the docuseries released with two ratings?

While the documentary was airing on ESPN, two versions were aired simultaneously. ESPN announced aired the episodes with “strong adult language” aired on ESPN. However, the episodes “edited for language” aired on ESPN2. The Last Dance Parent Guide was shown before every episode was aired. As per ESPN, the episodes were aired differently “to maintain the authenticity of interviews and footage throughout the upcoming documentary series.” While the episodes were re-aired, the edited version was shown on ESPN2 "so that viewers always have a choice of which to watch", as per ESPN's press release.

Why is The Last Dance TV MA? What were the Parental guides shown before every episode?

For TV-MA episodes – “The following program contains mature language. Viewer discretion is advised.”

For TV-14 episodes – “The following program has been edited for mature language. Viewer discretion is advised.”

