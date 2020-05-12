Michael Jordan’s Exclusive Golf Club In Florida To Have Phil Mickelson As New Member

Michael Jordan's all-exclusive golf club in Florida might soon have an elite member, who is widely recognised as one of the best golfers in the world. Phil Mickelson, who is on the move from California to Florida, is interested in joining Michael Jordan's elite golf club in the near future.

Mickelson to join Michael Jordan's golf club

A three-time Masters Tournament winner, Phil Mickelson joined The Dan Patrick Show on Monday where he confirmed that he is actually in the process of the joining Michael Jordan's golf club in Florida. "(It) is really a cool place,” Mickelson said. “He did an exceptional job there.”

Phil setting up a new home base in Florida. Says on the @dpshow that he just bought a lot in South Florida and is in the process of joining Michael Jordan's new uber-exclusive club, The Grove XXIII.

Phil Mickelson's move from California to Florida was confirmed earlier this year as it was reported that Mickelson had bought a place in Florida in December 2019. Mickelson and his family planned to move after his son, Evan, graduated from high school. “Fortunately I know a number of members there,” Mickelson added. “My wife and I just bought a lot fairly close to there, it’s only about 10-15 minutes away, so it will be a great place to play and practice.” The 44-time PGA Tour played with Michael Jordan several times in the past. He said during the talk show that he was excited to play with Jordan again.

Michael Jordan's golf course, The Grove XXIII, was opened in 2019 near Hobe Sound, Florida. The elite golf course is invite-only and it is known that Michael Jordan wants less the 100 members in his club to maintain the exclusivity of the golf course. Michael Jordan's golf course is just a 10-minute drive from Medalist Golf Club where Tiger Woods practices.

Phil Mickelson golf career: How many championships does Phil Mickelson have?

As mentioned above, Mickelson is a 44-time PGA Tour winner. The 49-year-old has won 5 Major Championships so far in his career - 3 Masters Tournament, 1 PGA Championship and 1 The Open Championship.

Meanwhile, Mickelson and Tiger Woods are set to face each other on Sunday, May 24. An official rematch of the 2018 clash, the charity match will also be joined by NFL stars Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. Manning will team up with Tiger Woods to take on the team of Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady. Dubbed as "The Match: Champions for Charity", the clash will take place in Florida at the Medalist Golf Club.

Turner Sports to Exclusively Present “@CapitalOne’s #TheMatch: Champions for Charity” with @TigerWoods & @PhilMickelson joined by Peyton Manning & @TomBrady in Blockbuster Live Golf Event Held Sunday, May 24, at 3 p.m. ET



Press release: https://t.co/5iOejD77ZM pic.twitter.com/Cs0wAst46F — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) May 7, 2020

