Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning To Face Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady In Charity Golf Match

Golf legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will team up for a charity golf match in May. The proceeds from the charity golf match will go towards coronavirus relief in the United States. Tiger Woods and Phil Nickleson will be joined by NFL legends Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson to play charity golf match with NFL legends Peyton Manning and Tom Brady

The second edition of 'The Match' will see golf icons Tiger Woods and Phil Nickelson play alongside 14-time Pro Bowler Peyton Manning and six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady in a bid to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. American broadcasters Turner Sports confirmed details of the match with details on the specific date, venue and charitable causes to be announced in the coming weeks. The tournament's organisers are currently working with state and local governments and public health officials on competition and production logistics with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently expressing support for the event.

After feeling the sting of defeat the first time around, Looks like @TigerWoods is bringing a ringer to The Match (#PeytonManning).



I’m bringing a 🐐 @TomBrady - Ready to hit 💣’s? https://t.co/ilaqS05QQs — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) April 22, 2020

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson previously faced off in a head-to-head match-play event The Match in November 2018 at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. It was tied after 18 holes, with Mickelson winning on the fourth playoff hole and grabbing a hefty $9 million prize. The Match 2.0 is expected to surpass the standards set by the first edition due to the inclusion of NFL legends Peyton Manning and Tom Brady and the absence of other sporting events. Interestingly, with eight Super Bowls between them, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had a similar rivalry on the gridiron as that of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

