The Match Date, Schedule & Live Streaming: Brady, Manning’s Match-up With Woods, Mickelson

The schedule for the much-anticipated coronavirus relief golf match featuring Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Tom Brady is officially confirmed. The Match date will be Sunday, May 24, as announced by Turner Sports. Dubbed as "The Match: Champions for Charity", here are all details on the match schedule and live streaming.

Turner Sports to Exclusively Present “@CapitalOne’s #TheMatch: Champions for Charity” with @TigerWoods & @PhilMickelson joined by Peyton Manning & @TomBrady in Blockbuster Live Golf Event Held Sunday, May 24, at 3 p.m. ET



The Match schedule and live streaming: The Match date and time

As mentioned, the charity match will take place on Sunday, May 24, 3:00 pm ET (Monday, May 25, 12:30 am IST). The clash will take place at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. Turner Sports, which a subsidiary of WarnerMedia, also announced that golfers will team up to donate $10 million for COVID-19 relief. The proceeds generated from the charity golf match will directly benefit non-profit organisations in the United States like Direct Relief, the American Red Cross, Save Small Business and the All In Challenge. The exhibition match will be broadcast on TNT, TBS, HLN and truTV.

"The Match: Champions for Charity" will be the rematch of the 2018 clash between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. The 2018 face-off between Woods and Mickelson took place at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas where Mickelson beat Woods on the 22nd hole. Phil Mickelson walked away with $9 million in prize money.

The rematch at Medalist Golf Club will give Tiger Woods an opportunity to exact revenge while also playing with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. Currently plying his trade at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady is known to an avid golfer. Meanwhile, two-time Super Bowl winner and former Indianapolis Colts star, Peyton Manning has already featured in various exhibition golf matches. Tiger Woods will team up with Peyton Manning to take on the team of Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in the charity clash. The game will be based on the regular structure where four balls will be played on the front nine while the back nine will be played under the modified alternate shots rule.

Peyton Manning roasts Tom Brady; watch

