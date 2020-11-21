Montrezl Harrell's Surprise Move To The Lakers 'legitimately Shocked' Clippers Stars

Montrezl Harrell sent shockwaves across the NBA world on Friday after the 2020 Sixth Man of the Year agreed to make the switch to the LA Lakers despite spending three seasons with the LA Clippers. Not only fans but even the Clippers stars were left shellshocked after it was reported that Harrell had agreed to a two-year deal to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was clearly caught off-guard and took to Twitter to react to Harrell joining the Lakers.

Montrezl Harrell trade: Reigning Sixth Man of the Year makes the switch from Clippers to Lakers

On Friday, Montrezl Harrell made a stunning decision to leave the LA Clippers for the NBA champions on a team-friendly deal. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Montrezl Harrell's agreed to a two-year deal with the Lakers which will see the 26-year-old pocket $9.25 million the first year and $9.72 million in the second. Unsurprisingly, Harrell's move from the Clippers to the Lakers sparked a rivalry among the two sets of fans but his move also caught a few Clippers players by surprise.

I guess I shouldn't be surprised. LeBron's agency steers Montrezl Harrell to the Lakers, says his agent Rich Paul, who runs Klutch for LeBron. Trez is signing for only about $9 mil, a stunning steal for the Lakers. I guess the NBA is now a LeBronopoly. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 21, 2020

Honestly, Dwight Howard going to Sixers 30 mins after saying he's gonna remain with Lakers was somewhat maddening at first, but I'm over it and I wish him the best



Getting Montrezl Harrell from Clippers is total LOL — PR | Gekinetic - ANJI GANG RISE UP (@Gekinetic) November 21, 2020

Montrezl Harrell to Lakers takes Clippers' Patrick Beverley by surprise

Soon after reports confirmed Montrezl Harrell's move to the Lakers, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley reacted in astonishment. The 32-year-old, who joined the Clippers the same year as Harrell, replied to a tweet with the news and wrote “What” with the facepalm and swearing emoji.

However, in a follow-up tweet, Beverley revealed that he was glad for his former teammate.

Frfr happy for him tho https://t.co/8JnvRHJGVd — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) November 21, 2020

Dennis Schroder last season:

- 1st in scoring off the bench

- 2nd in 6MOY voting



Montrezl Harrell last season:

- 2nd in scoring off the bench

- 1st in 6MOY voting



The reigning champs just got a real bench. pic.twitter.com/5Uw8cq9a8y — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 21, 2020

Montrezl Harrell Clippers stats: Why Harrell was crowned Sixth Man of the Year

Harrell joins the Lakers on the back of a fantastic season with the Clippers. He averaged 18.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1 block and assist each game. What was more impressive was that Harrell recorded these numbers mostly after coming off the bench, averaging just under 27 minutes per game.

Clippers players are 'legitimately shocked' Montrezl Harrell signed with the Lakers, per @Farbod_E pic.twitter.com/VDZeOUvHTy — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 21, 2020

However, Harrell struggled in the postseason after leaving the team and the NBA bubble because of the death of his grandmother. After missing all of the seeding games, Harrell averaged just 10.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 18.7 minutes per game in the NBA playoffs. The Lakers, though, will be glad to have roped in Harrell as he is bound to provide their ageing squad with heaps of energy.

