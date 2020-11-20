Klay Thompson OUT For The Season With BRUTAL Achilles Tear, NBA Stars Send Wishes

Quick links:
Just prior to Wednesday's 2020 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors were hit with a massive blow after reports suggested that veteran guard Klay Thompson suffered a serious knee injury. Although the seriousness of the injury wasn't disclosed at the time, the Warriors confirmed on Thursday that Thompson had suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the entire 2020-21 NBA season. Thompson, who spent the entirety of last season recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals, is now set to miss a second full season in a row.
On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors took to social media to disclose that Klay Thompson would miss the 2020-21 NBA season. An MRI scan revealed that Thompson tore his right Achilles tendon during a workout in Southern California on Wednesday. Despite the tear, reports claimed that Thompson would be able to make a full recovery and return to the sport following rehab.
Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles tendon, an MRI confirmed today in Los Angeles. Thompson suffered the injury in a workout yesterday in Southern California. He is expected to miss the 2020-21 season. pic.twitter.com/w733cWawK6— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 19, 2020
According to reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson is likely to make a recovery by the end of the upcoming NBA campaign. Thompson's agent, Greg Lawrence, told reporters that his client is expected to be available for the start of the 2021-22 season. However, his absence would also deliver a big blow to the Warriors’ hopes of winning the championship.
Thompson, who has been with the Warriors since 2011, played a big part in helping the Western Conference giants to three NBA championships in the past six seasons.
Thompson missed all of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors were hoping for Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to guide them back to the summit following a disastrous campaign last season. However, Thompson's injury now only adds more pressure on Curry to deliver for the upcoming season.
Several former and current NBA stars took to social media to wish Thompson a speedy recovery. Even members from rival teams including Miami Heat stars Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner were among players to offer their well-wishes for Thompson on social media.
Prayers up for my brother @KlayThompson 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿— Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 19, 2020
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 @KlayThompson— 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) November 19, 2020
Bro was looking unbelievable too smh! Speedy Recovery Bro... the game needs you 🙏🏾 @KlayThompson https://t.co/VXDrHzhUIk— Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) November 19, 2020
Come on basketball gods 🙆🏼♂️this is not fair!!! @KlayThompson 🙏🏼 wishing you speedy recovery.— Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) November 19, 2020
Praying a lot @KlayThompson is cool!! Like it’s super minor. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 18, 2020
Before the seriousness of Thompson's injury was revealed, even rival Lakers talisman LeBron James hoped that the Warriors star suffered only a minor issue.