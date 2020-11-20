Klay Thompson OUT For The Season With BRUTAL Achilles Tear, NBA Stars Send Wishes

Just prior to Wednesday's 2020 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors were hit with a massive blow after reports suggested that veteran guard Klay Thompson suffered a serious knee injury. Although the seriousness of the injury wasn't disclosed at the time, the Warriors confirmed on Thursday that Thompson had suffered a torn Achilles and will miss the entire 2020-21 NBA season. Thompson, who spent the entirety of last season recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals, is now set to miss a second full season in a row.

ALSO READ: NBA Fans Loved Spike Lee's Unexpected Appearance At Cole Anthony's Draft Celebration

Klay Thompson injury update: Warriors star ruled out for the season with torn Achilles

On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors took to social media to disclose that Klay Thompson would miss the 2020-21 NBA season. An MRI scan revealed that Thompson tore his right Achilles tendon during a workout in Southern California on Wednesday. Despite the tear, reports claimed that Thompson would be able to make a full recovery and return to the sport following rehab.

Klay Thompson suffered a torn right Achilles tendon, an MRI confirmed today in Los Angeles. Thompson suffered the injury in a workout yesterday in Southern California. He is expected to miss the 2020-21 season. pic.twitter.com/w733cWawK6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 19, 2020

ALSO READ: NBA's Offseason Sprint Continues With Free Agency Starting

When will Klay Thompson return to NBA action?

According to reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson is likely to make a recovery by the end of the upcoming NBA campaign. Thompson's agent, Greg Lawrence, told reporters that his client is expected to be available for the start of the 2021-22 season. However, his absence would also deliver a big blow to the Warriors’ hopes of winning the championship.

Thompson, who has been with the Warriors since 2011, played a big part in helping the Western Conference giants to three NBA championships in the past six seasons.

ALSO READ: NBA Fans Joke About Michael Jordan-LaVar Ball 'rivalry' After Hornets Draft LaMelo Ball

Thompson missed all of last season after tearing the ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors were hoping for Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to guide them back to the summit following a disastrous campaign last season. However, Thompson's injury now only adds more pressure on Curry to deliver for the upcoming season.

NBA stars send in well-wishes for Klay Thompson

Several former and current NBA stars took to social media to wish Thompson a speedy recovery. Even members from rival teams including Miami Heat stars Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner were among players to offer their well-wishes for Thompson on social media.

Prayers up for my brother @KlayThompson 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) November 19, 2020

Bro was looking unbelievable too smh! Speedy Recovery Bro... the game needs you 🙏🏾 @KlayThompson https://t.co/VXDrHzhUIk — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) November 19, 2020

Come on basketball gods 🙆🏼‍♂️this is not fair!!! @KlayThompson 🙏🏼 wishing you speedy recovery. — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) November 19, 2020

ALSO READ: Anthony Edwards Comment About Not Really Being Into Basketball Alarms NBA Fans After Draft

Praying a lot @KlayThompson is cool!! Like it’s super minor. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 18, 2020

Before the seriousness of Thompson's injury was revealed, even rival Lakers talisman LeBron James hoped that the Warriors star suffered only a minor issue.

Image Credits - Golden State Warriors Twitter