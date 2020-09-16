Mystery In Memphis: Who Was Lorenzen Wright's Wife Sherra Wright Robinson?

With ABC’s two-hour special ‘Mystery in Memphis’ set to air on September 20, the names Lorenzen Wright and Sherra Wright Robinson have once again made headlines. The new ABC 2020 event which will air on Friday promises new details and audio recordings from the tragic murder of former NBA star Lorenzen Wright. The death of Lorenzen Wright first hit the news in 2010 after he went missing, with his wife Sherra Wright Robinson pleading guilty to murder in 2019.

Sex. Greed. Family Secrets. Lorenzen Wright. Now, stunning new details and exclusive audio recordings. ‘Mystery in Memphis’ - the new #ABC2020 event airs Friday at 9|8c on @ABC. https://t.co/fQa12ReelX pic.twitter.com/VsQWa5zlUO — 20/20 (@ABC2020) September 15, 2020

Lorenzen Wright murder: The story so far

Lorenzen Wright was an American professional basketballer who played for the likes of the LA Clippers, Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers amongst others. He played 13 seasons in the NBA after being drafted seventh overall in the 1996 season by the LA Clippers. Lorenzen Wright died aged 34 after he went missing on July 18, 2010.

Initially, it was believed that the basketballer had left his home with drugs and an unspecified amount of money, with Wright’s wife Sherra Wright Robinson even registering a missing person's report. It was later found out that Lorenzen Wright had died after his body was found on July 28. After the news of a 911 call from his cell, where the sound of 11 gunshots could be heard in the background, the case began being investigated as a homicide. The police investigation into the Lorenzen Wright murder was also hindered by the fact that the dispatcher of the 911 call did not report the details of it to his superior for eight days, as it became one of the most high-profile homicide cases.

Who is Lorenzen Wright's wife?

More than seven years after the Lorenzen Wright murder first made the news, a gun which was used to murder the NBA star was found in a Mississippi Lake. On November 9, 2017, Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra Wright Robinson was arrested in connection with the Lorenzen Wright murder, days after Billy R. Turner, a landscaper, was indicted on first-degree murder charges. After the court rulings, Sherra Wright Robinson pleaded guilty in the Lorenzen Wright murder case and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. According to witnesses and court proceedings, both Turner and Sherra Wright Robinson attended the same church. The initial plan hatched by Sherra Wright Robinson involved two men killing Lorenzo Wright, but after that failed, she conspired with Turner to kill the NBA player and dump the gun used in the shooting in a Mississippi lake.

Image Credits: AP