Naomi Osaka Wraps Up 2020 In Style, Poses On The Cover For Leading Fashion Magazine

Naomi Osaka will end her powerful 2020 with another bang – her Vogue cover debut. Not only did she climb to the WTA World rank No 3, but Osaka has also created a social impact, constantly advocating for the Black Lives Matter movement, while even helping with COVID-19 relief efforts. This year, she became the highest-paid female athlete and has made sure people know she is only at the beginning of her journey.

Naomi Osaka 2020 season ends with Grand Slam win and Vogue recognition

Osaka, only 23, was photographed as one of Vogue's four cover stars for the upcoming January 2021 issue. The Osaka-born 2020 US Open champion is being appreciated for her athletic achievements, along with her active role in activism this year. She spoke against police brutality and racism, even facing flak for her candid statements and unwavering support.

Even boycotting tennis games, Osaka has emerged as one of the world's leading athletes, who uses her platform to actively raise awareness. While not everyone was supportive of her proactive approach, the three-time Grand Slam winner remained firm, even delivering a witty blow when needed.

"I consider myself Japanese-Haitian-American," Osaka told Vogue, speaking about growing up with Japanese culture and heritage. However, she is also black and lives in America. "I personally didn’t think it was too far-fetched when I started talking about things that were happening here," she explains, adding how things going on "really" scare her.

In August, she made headlines after withdrawing from the Western & Southern Open. She pulled out of the tournament before her semifinal with Elise Mertens as a stand against racial injustice and police brutality, the decision triggered by Jacob Blake's shooting in Wisconsin. Her move made quite an impact, especially as she refused to play the semifinal, and not the first round.

“I don't expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction,” Osaka wrote in her tweet.

What started with her Western & Southern Open exit, continued during the US Open. She wore masks with police brutality victims names printed on them, wearing a different mask for seven games. he started with a Breonna Taylor mask, followed by Elijah McClain, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, George Floyd, Philando Castile and Tamir Rice.

People and fans all over the world appreciated her efforts, as it is easy to boycott during the first round, but not easy to withdraw before a semi-final. "She has shown more and more confidence about speaking up," said Billie Jean King – a tennis legend and social justice advocate. He added that while Osaka might appear quiet and calm, she is "internally" on fire and always thinking about things.

Naomi Osaka career

Osaka, who won a WTA Tour match at 16, defeated Serena Williams to win her first Grand Slam. Though she describes the US Open as a bittersweet memory, she became the first Japanese woman to win a Grand Slam. Today, Osaka ranks No. 3 on the WTA World rankings, and has three Grand Slams in her bag.

Osaka, however, pulled out of the French Open due to an injured left hamstring. The tennis icon played the US Open with heavy tape, which eventually led to her withdrawing from the French Open in September.

(Image credits: Naomi Osaka Instagram)