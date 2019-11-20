NBA 2019-20: LA Lakers Beat OKC 112-107, LeBron James Drops Another Triple-double

LA Lakers prevailed over the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-107 on Wednesday, November 29 IST (Tuesday, November 19 PST). The match was held at the LA Lakers home Staples Center in Los Angeles, USA. This is the Lakers fifth straight win after losing to the Toronto Raptors. OKC are at a 5-9 (win-loss record) in the Western Conference.

NBA 2019-20: LA Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder match report

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to post a triple-double against all 30 NBA teams. James finished the game with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Anthony Davis scored 34 points during the game. The Lakers have won 12 of 13 as of now. James is also the fifth player on the career triple-double list. Dennis Schröder scored season-high 32 points, of which he scored 20 during the first half. Danilo Gallinari chipped in 25 points, and Nerlens Noel added 15 points.

The Lakers' gained a 109-98 lead with 3:08 left on the clock after James' three-pointer. However, the Thunder went on a 9 point run to reduce the difference to 2 points with 1:24 left. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope shot a three-pointer with 55 seconds remaining after Danny Green got an offensive rebound for the team. Chris Paul scored 4 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 16 points. The Lakers ended Q2 with a 63-53 advantage. Davis scored 3 three-pointers, while James scored 13 points in the first half. Caldwell-Pope added 13 points.

NBA 2019-20: LA Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder player ratings

Oklahoma City Thunder

Danilo Gallinari – 7.5/10

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 6.5/10

Steven Adams – 3/10

Chris Paul – 4.5/10

Terrance Ferguson– 3/10

Dennis Schroder– 8/10

Darius Bazley – 4/10

Deonte Burton – 5/10

Abdel Nader – 5/10

Nerlens Noel– 6/10

Los Angeles Lakers

Rajon Rondo – 4.5/10

Quin Cook – 3/10

Alex Caruso – 5/10

Kyle Kuzma – 6/10

Anthony Davis – 8/10

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 6/10

Danny Green – 4/10

Dwight Howard – 5/10

LeBron James – 8/10

JaVale McGee – 5/10

