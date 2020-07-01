NBA 2K21 Cover Featuring Lillard Receives Backlash, Fans Ask For Kobe Bryant Cover

Following NBA legend Kobe Bryant's untimely death in January, fans around the world have paid countless tributes to the Los Angeles Lakers icon. This includes the upcoming NBA 2K21 game, where fans wanted the game to have a Kobe Bryant 2K21 cover as a tribute to the five-time NBA champion. However, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was on the cover, which disappointed some Bryant fans as they thought Bryant deserved the tribute.

The Damian Lillard 2K21 cover

A short while after Kobe Bryant's death, fans discussed Kobe Bryant getting his own NBA 2K21 cover. His old teammates including Shaquille O'Neal also supported the idea of having a Kobe Bryant 2K21 cover. While many fans were merely disappointed that Bryant was not getting the tribute he deserves, some also thought that Lillard should not be on the cover. However, certain Twitter users pointed out that if they had used Bryant on their cover, they could have faced backlash for trying to make money out of a tragedy. Fans who supported Lillard discussed that while it is okay to express disappointment, it is not okay to take a dig at Lillard for being on the cover. Most of Kobe Bryant fans' anger was directed at the 2K company. Fans also mentioned the 2017 Kobe Bryant legend edition, where the Lakers star featured on the cover. This year, fans expect Bryant to be on the legend's edition cover.

Fans supporting the Damian Lillard 2K21 cover

Hell yea! It’s about Dame time! — DaMon CromartieSmith (@CroSmith) June 30, 2020

Great for u and the Blazers! My son is going to freak out when he wakes up! — Chris jon (@golfcje1) June 30, 2020

Fans supporting the Kobe Bryant 2K21 cover

It’s not about the money, it’s about making all of the cover arts in tribute for Kobe. The legend edition could be a variation and have GiGi on there with him as a collab art cover. Nobody cares about the money, it’s all about FULL recognition for his impact, legacy, and death. — Myles Chavis (@Bvggs_Mxney) June 30, 2020

2k fans are so dumb. Out here mad that Kobe isn’t the cover of regular edition as if Kobe’s legendary status deserves to be on the basic cover. pic.twitter.com/1WDd3jNmPN — I cyber bully racists ❤️ (@myaaaa_x0) June 30, 2020

not jacking 2k for that dame cover, everyone know it was suppose to be Kobe but instead it gon be on the $100 Legend Edition 🤔 😒 — JQ (@RealJahvonQ) June 30, 2020

Lillard revealed that the cover was a special moment for him as he has played the game for years, and loves the way they represent 'all aspects of basketball culture'. Lillard said that he plays the game frequently, and is honoured to be on the cover of the upcoming edition. Lillard thanked fans for all their support, stating that he cannot wait for the game to be released later in the year. As per the reports, Lillard is on the cover of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC and Google Stadia systems. The company will reveal details of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X covers on Wednesday (Thursday IST). Pre-order details and more information will be released on Thursday (Friday IST). Apart from Lillard, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook will reportedly feature on the other two covers.

