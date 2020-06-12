NBA 2K21 Release Date, Cover Athlete And Price Details For Various Editions

NBA 2K20 continues to be the flagship game in the series, but that is all set to change later this year when Visual Dynamics along with 2K Sports comes up with a new game in one of the longest-running series. NBA 2K21 is finally official and will be the next game in the NBA 2K franchise. The game will be coming to PlayStation 5 and was announced by Sony during its PS5 reveal event on Thursday. Here’s all you need to know about NBA 2K21 based on confirmed information, and what you can expect from the annual game release.

NBA 2K21 release date

The exact release date for NBA 2K21 is not yet confirmed, but the PS5 reveal event teased a Fall 2020 release. This is actually the case with most of the popular sports game titles that are set to launch later this year. If we look at previous editions of NBA 2K, it can be anticipated that the game may come out sometime in September on PS4 and Xbox One consoles and will also be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when the two gaming consoles drop during Holiday 2020.

NBA 2K21 cover athlete

NBA 2K19 had featured a number of popular stars as cover athletes. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks made it as the cover for the game’s standard edition in North America, whereas Ben Simmons of the Sixers graced the standard edition in Australia and New Zealand. Lebron James starred on the title’s 20th Anniversary Edition. For last year, Anthony Davis of the Lakers was on the cover of the standard and the Digital Deluxe editions of NBA 2K20 while Dwyane Wade graced the cover of the Legend Edition.

As for NBA 2K21, the cover athlete hasn’t been confirmed, but the game trailer featured a sweaty looking Zion Williamson, so it’s likely that he could appear as the cover athlete for the game. NBA 2K may also feature Kobe Bryant on the cover as a tribute to the late NBA star.

NBA 2K21 price

According to reports, the NBA 2K21 standard edition will likely retail for $59.99 without a deal, whereas the Special editions will cost more. The NBA 2K20 Digital Deluxe Edition was sold at $79.99 while the Legend Edition went for $99.99 at launch. One can expect similar pricing for the two editions of NBA 2K21 as well.

Image credits: NBA 2K