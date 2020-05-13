NBA Commissioner Adam Silver To Decide On League's Return Within 2-4 Weeks: Report

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is reportedly looking to make a decision over the suspended 2019/20 season in the upcoming 2-4 weeks. The report comes after Adam Silver held a conference call on Tuesday with the Board of Governors. While discussions are still premature, reports suggest the NBA officials are positive over concluding the current season.

NBA return: Adam Silver to make a decision in the next 2-4 weeks

The NBA has been suspended since March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. The league subsequently suspended all sporting activities. Since then, Adam Silver and the other officials have reportedly been in constant discussions whether the season should be suspended altogether or resume it with a different format.

Last month, Silver noted the league will take its time before making a decision and will evaluate the number of affected people and availability of testing facilities. According to The Athletic, Adam Silver, who was supposed to make a decision over NBA return in May, has now established a timeline of two to four weeks for a decision whether to restart the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver told Board of Governors today that he is aiming for a 2-to-4 week timetable on the decision about whether to resume season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 13, 2020

NBA and Adam Silver targeting a season decision in 2-to-4 weeks comes after Silver told players Friday it can go into June. Now -- for first time since the coronavirus stoppage started on March 11 -- a specific timeframe. https://t.co/TArbVNpxCZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 13, 2020

The reports also suggest that for the first time since the league was suspended in March, the officials have an official time frame and most are positive that the season could be restarted, albeit in empty arenas. Adam Silver reportedly discussed several topics in regards to resuming the season during the conference call on Tuesday. Some of the ideas put forth during the meeting were playing games at a centralised location in a 'campus environment' and formulating a revamped format to complete the season in the shortest stipulated time.

ESPN Sources: Attendees left Board of Governors call w/ Adam Silver today feeling positive about momentum toward an NBA return to play this season. Discussion included how league/players will need to get comfortable w/ some positive tests for virus not shutting down a resumption — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 13, 2020

The NBA will reportedly factor the developments in testing and the rate of new cases for the next couple of weeks before making a final decision on NBA return. As for the centralised locations, reports in the United States suggest two locations will be allotted, one each for the Eastern and the Western Conference teams. The Disney World Resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Orlando, Florida are touted as possible locations.

