Shaquille O'Neal Requests NBA To Scrap 2019-20 Season And Prepare For Upcoming One

Two months ago, the NBA was suspended indefinitely after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert became the first player to test positive for COVID-19. Though the NBA has not yet released an official statement on the league's return, reports believed the hiatus would be brief. The league is currently looking at a 'bubble environment', where no fans will be allowed and games will be conducted with limited staff. The NBA might resume the regular season, or head straight to the playoffs.

While reports state that NBA players and officials want the season to resume, Shaquille O'Neal does not agree. During a recent interview with For The Win, Shaquille O'Neal revealed that he does not think resuming the 2019-20 season would be a good idea. As per Shaquille O'Neal, the league should cancel the season and start preparing for the next one.

Shaquille O'Neal stated that they should 'scrap' the season so everyone could go home, get healthy and come back in 2021. Any team that wins the 2019-20 season will have an asterixis beside their name, added Shaquille O'Neal. He does not think anyone would respect the team's win, so the league should just focus on everyone's safety and return next season. O'Neal also added that while he knows how players are feeling, the season should not resume.

After the league's suspension on March 11, NBA commissioner Adam Silver had stated that the it would remain suspended for at least a month. Two months later, the league is now considering a neutral location like the Disney World or Las Vegas to conduct the entire season without fans. This could minimize the risk of COVID-19 infection and help wrap up the season easily.

The league was also reported to consider shortened playoffs. While various methods are being considered, no official decision has been made. While the players and officials want the NBA season to resume, there have been reports about the league being pessimistic about the season.

- If season resumes, no fans expected

- 40% of league revenue comes from fans

- Season decision can go into June

- Until coronavirus vaccine, there is risk; will be living with the virus for foreseeable future — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2020

