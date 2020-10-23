NBA 2K21 Ratings: LeBron James Tops List At 98; Giannis, Anthony Davis Follow

As the NBA 2019-20 season comes to an end with Los Angeles Lakers as the champions, NBA 2K released a list of their player ratings. Unsurprisingly, LeBron James was leading the list with 98 points, followed by reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and James' teammate Anthony Davis. "Still King," wrote their Twitter account, asking fans if they agree with their ratings.

NBA 2K21 ratings: LeBron James leads the list, Giannis Antetkounmpo and Anthony Davis follow

LeBron James 2K21 rating

👑 Still King 👑



The No. 1 ranked player in NBA 2K21 is @KingJames at 98 OVR



Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/yMH7Maxdav — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

While the list includes multiple players, only a few made it over a rating of 90. While James sits at 98, Giannis follows with 97. Anthony Davis and James Harden follow at 96. James and Davis both were among the best players this season, leading the Lakers to their first NBA title in 10 years. While Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated early during the playoffs, the 25-year-old won back-to-back MVP awards, while also bagging the Defensive Player of the Year 2020 award.

Steph and Klay are still the best shooters in the game #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/W1aH2hiq3C — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, who were sidelined this season, still made it to the list. Damian Lillard, Luka Doncic and Jimmy Butler are few others who received a more than 90 rating. Kyrie Irving and Jason Tatum were both rated 90.

Giannis 2K21 rating

Two-time MVP Giannis is a 97 OVR 🦌



Thoughts? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/hfNvd2edlm — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) October 22, 2020

NBA 2K21 top-rated players

LeBron James, Lakers – 98 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks – 97 Anthony Davis, Lakers – 96 James Harden, Rockets – 96 Stephen Curry, Warriors – 95 Kevin Durant, Nets – 95 Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers – 95 Luka Doncic, Mavericks – 94 Jimmy Butler, Heat – 93 Kyrie Irving, Nets – 90 Jayson Tatum, Celtics – 90 Klay Thompson, Warriors – 89 Devin Booker, Suns – 88 Paul George, Clippers – 88 Donovan Mitchell, Jazz – 88 Trae Young, Hawks – 88 Rudy Gobert, Jazz – 87 Jamal Murray, Nuggets – 87 Jaylen Brown, Celtics – 86 Kemba Walker, Celtics – 86 Zion Williamson, Pelicans – 86 Danny Green, Lakers – 76 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Lakers – 76 Alex Caruso, Lakers – 75

When is NBA 2K21 next gen release?

NBA 2K21, which was released last month, will be available for "next-gen consoles" from November – November 10 for Xbox Series X and November 12 PlayStation 5. The current-gen version is available for purchase, starting from $59.99 for the current-gen standard edition. For the next-gen game, whose high-definition and detailed trailer was released recently, the standard edition costs $69.99. The Mamba Forever edition is to cost $99.99 for both consoles.

