NBA All-Star Voting 2021: How To Vote, Important Dates, Favourites And Other Details

This year, the NBA season will continue without the traditional All-Star game. However, there will definitely be NBA All-Stars. The league also announced the NBA All-Star voting 2021 details, even revealing key dates and other details about the event. The announcement also follows previous reports, which hint at a possible All-Star game being conducted in March.
Who will be this year’s NBA All-Stars?— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 28, 2021
NBA All-Star Voting presented by @ATT is NOW OPEN!
Vote daily on https://t.co/WChjCTkVGB, the NBA App or on Twitter using #NBAAllStar and #FirstNameLastName.
🗳️: https://t.co/2YZJEbyzYx pic.twitter.com/Zaj77EB6He
According to the procedure explained by the league, a fan can vote by submitting one complete ballot every day via the app or site. On Twitter, additional votes can be given to 10 different players. There will be "2-for-1 Days", where fans can have their votes count twice across all platforms. January 30, February 2, February 4, February 13 and February 16 are listed as '2-for-1 Days', starting at 11:59 PM EST.
Per the rules, NBA players and media will also contribute to selecting All-Star starters. Fans will be accountable for 50% of the voting, while others will be divided into 25% each. Media and players have one ballot – two guards and three frontcourt players from both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference. Votes will be tallied in the end. In case of a tie, fan scoring will be used to determine the final results.
The league also revealed that fan voting updates will be given on February 4 and February 11. On February 18, the All-Star starters will be revealed by TNT. The reserves (selected by coaches), will be announced on February 23.
NBA All-Star Voting 2021 presented by @ATT will tip off tomorrow, Jan. 28 at 12:00pm/et and conclude on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 11:59pm/et. #NBAAllStar Voting will be available across NBA App, https://t.co/R6fBO5uhci and Twitter. https://t.co/Acp9AS7CxC pic.twitter.com/8TQR1L6Vue— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 27, 2021
While selections like LeBron James as the captain may remain the same, the West might see Steph Curry return on the All-Star starters list. In the East, however, Kevin Durant may take Giannis Antentokonmpo's position as the captain. Collin Sexton might also be included, along with Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid – who is leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a great record.
Luka Doncis, Anthon Davis, Kawhi Leonard and even Nikola Jokic remain favourites in the West. Paul George – performing consistently – might also be a fan favourite. Additionally, rookies like Zion Williamson could make their debut.
Though an All-Star game is in the discussion, the league will announce starters irrespective.
ESPN Sources: The NBA and NBPA are discussing scenarios to still hold an All-Star game in March. One site under discussion is Atlanta, home of Turner Sports. That idea includes providing support for HBCU’s and COVID-19 relief. Story soon on site.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 25, 2021
