NBA All-Star Voting 2021: How To Vote, Important Dates, Favourites And Other Details

This year, the NBA season will continue without the traditional All-Star game. However, there will definitely be NBA All-Stars. The league also announced the NBA All-Star voting 2021 details, even revealing key dates and other details about the event. The announcement also follows previous reports, which hint at a possible All-Star game being conducted in March.

How to vote for NBA All-Star this year?

Who will be this year’s NBA All-Stars?



NBA All-Star Voting presented by @ATT is NOW OPEN!

Vote daily on https://t.co/WChjCTkVGB, the NBA App or on Twitter using #NBAAllStar and #FirstNameLastName.



🗳️: https://t.co/2YZJEbyzYx pic.twitter.com/Zaj77EB6He — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 28, 2021

According to the procedure explained by the league, a fan can vote by submitting one complete ballot every day via the app or site. On Twitter, additional votes can be given to 10 different players. There will be "2-for-1 Days", where fans can have their votes count twice across all platforms. January 30, February 2, February 4, February 13 and February 16 are listed as '2-for-1 Days', starting at 11:59 PM EST.

Per the rules, NBA players and media will also contribute to selecting All-Star starters. Fans will be accountable for 50% of the voting, while others will be divided into 25% each. Media and players have one ballot – two guards and three frontcourt players from both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference. Votes will be tallied in the end. In case of a tie, fan scoring will be used to determine the final results.

The league also revealed that fan voting updates will be given on February 4 and February 11. On February 18, the All-Star starters will be revealed by TNT. The reserves (selected by coaches), will be announced on February 23.

Hot to Vote

Voting on NBA.com – Fans need to fill one complete ballot every day, via the mobile or desktop browser. Two guards and three frontcourt players can be selected.

NBA app – The NBA app will be available on Android and iOS. Same as the site, two and three frontcourt players can be selected.

Twitter – Fans will have to retweet or reply with a hashtag of the NBA player they select (or Twitter handle), adding an #NBAAllStar hashtag in return. One tweet should contain only one player's name or handle. From January 28 to February 16, fans can vote for 10 players per day.

NBA All-Star Voting 2021 presented by @ATT will tip off tomorrow, Jan. 28 at 12:00pm/et and conclude on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 11:59pm/et. #NBAAllStar Voting will be available across NBA App, https://t.co/R6fBO5uhci and Twitter. https://t.co/Acp9AS7CxC pic.twitter.com/8TQR1L6Vue — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 27, 2021

NBA All-Star prediction

While selections like LeBron James as the captain may remain the same, the West might see Steph Curry return on the All-Star starters list. In the East, however, Kevin Durant may take Giannis Antentokonmpo's position as the captain. Collin Sexton might also be included, along with Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid – who is leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a great record.

Luka Doncis, Anthon Davis, Kawhi Leonard and even Nikola Jokic remain favourites in the West. Paul George – performing consistently – might also be a fan favourite. Additionally, rookies like Zion Williamson could make their debut.

Though an All-Star game is in the discussion, the league will announce starters irrespective.

ESPN Sources: The NBA and NBPA are discussing scenarios to still hold an All-Star game in March. One site under discussion is Atlanta, home of Turner Sports. That idea includes providing support for HBCU’s and COVID-19 relief. Story soon on site. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 25, 2021

NBA All-Star date (EST)

January 28 – Voting starts

February 4 – Fan voting update provided

February 11 – Second fan voting update

February 16 – Voting comes to an end

February 18 – Starters announced

February 23 – Reserves announced

NBA All-Star leaders last year

Western Conference

Captain – LeBron James

Luka Doncic

James Harden

Anthony Davis

Kawhi Leonard

Eastern Conference

Captain – Giannis Antetokounmpo

Trae Young

Kemba Walker

Joel Embiid

Pascal Siakam

