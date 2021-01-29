Last Updated:

NBA All-Star Voting 2021: How To Vote, Important Dates, Favourites And Other Details

NBA All-Star voting 2021: The league has released details for the 2021 All-Star voting, though there will be no All-Star Game conducted this season.

NBA All-Star voting 2021

This year, the NBA season will continue without the traditional All-Star game. However, there will definitely be NBA All-Stars. The league also announced the NBA All-Star voting 2021 details, even revealing key dates and other details about the event. The announcement also follows previous reports, which hint at a possible All-Star game being conducted in March. 

How to vote for NBA All-Star this year? 

According to the procedure explained by the league, a fan can vote by submitting one complete ballot every day via the app or site. On Twitter, additional votes can be given to 10 different players. There will be "2-for-1 Days", where fans can have their votes count twice across all platforms. January 30, February 2, February 4, February 13 and February 16 are listed as '2-for-1 Days', starting at 11:59 PM EST. 

Per the rules, NBA players and media will also contribute to selecting All-Star starters. Fans will be accountable for 50% of the voting, while others will be divided into 25% each. Media and players have one ballot – two guards and three frontcourt players from both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference. Votes will be tallied in the end. In case of a tie, fan scoring will be used to determine the final results. 

The league also revealed that fan voting updates will be given on February 4 and February 11. On February 18, the All-Star starters will be revealed by TNT. The reserves (selected by coaches), will be announced on February 23. 

Hot to Vote

  • Voting on NBA.com – Fans need to fill one complete ballot every day, via the mobile or desktop browser. Two guards and three frontcourt players can be selected. 
  • NBA app – The NBA app will be available on Android and iOS. Same as the site, two and three frontcourt players can be selected.
  • Twitter – Fans will have to retweet or reply with a hashtag of the NBA player they select (or Twitter handle), adding an #NBAAllStar hashtag in return. One tweet should contain only one player's name or handle. From January 28 to February 16, fans can vote for 10 players per day. 

NBA All-Star prediction

While selections like LeBron James as the captain may remain the same, the West might see Steph Curry return on the All-Star starters list. In the East, however, Kevin Durant may take Giannis Antentokonmpo's position as the captain. Collin Sexton might also be included, along with Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid – who is leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a great record. 

Luka Doncis, Anthon Davis, Kawhi Leonard and even Nikola Jokic remain favourites in the West. Paul George – performing consistently – might also be a fan favourite. Additionally, rookies like Zion Williamson could make their debut. 

Though an All-Star game is in the discussion, the league will announce starters irrespective. 

NBA All-Star date (EST)

  • January 28 – Voting starts
  • February 4 – Fan voting update provided
  • February 11 – Second fan voting update
  • February 16 – Voting comes to an end 
  • February 18 – Starters announced
  • February 23 – Reserves announced

NBA All-Star leaders last year

Western Conference 

  • Captain – LeBron James
  • Luka Doncic
  • James Harden
  • Anthony Davis
  • Kawhi Leonard

Eastern Conference 

  • Captain – Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Trae Young
  • Kemba Walker
  • Joel Embiid
  • Pascal Siakam

