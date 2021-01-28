Wizards’ Bradley Beal Becomes First Player In NBA To Lose 10 Straight 40-point Games

Earlier this season, Washington Wizards talisman Bradley Beal put up a career-high 60 points against the Philadelphia 76ers and then followed it up with 41 points against the Boston Celtics. Unfortunately, both those games ended in defeat for the Wizards. Against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, Beal poured in 47 points to go along with four rebounds, six assists and four steals, but the Wizards still lost by 18 points and the two-time All-Star has now set an unwanted record in the NBA.

Wizards vs Pelicans: Bradley Beal cuts a frustrated figure as Washington slump to11th defeat

Following his 47-point effort in a 124-106 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans, Bradley Beal was asked if he's frustrated. The 27-year-old's answer was short and simple as he replied, "Is the sky blue?". Beal shot 17-of-37 from the field overall, 6-of-14 from 3-point range and 7-of-7 on free throws against the Pelicans but had little support from his teammates.

Bradley Beal was going through it on the bench.

It was the Wizards' 11th defeat of the season and In the process, Beal set an unwanted NBA record. The Wizards have now lost 10 straight games since 2019 in which Beal has scored 40 or more points, breaking the previous mark set by Walt Bellamy in 1961-62 for the Chicago Packers.

Bradley Beal is the first player in NBA history to lose 10 straight games when recording at least 40 points.



Bradley Beal is the first player in NBA history to lose 10 straight games when recording at least 40 points.

After averaging a career-high 30.5 points per game last season, Beal has seemingly taken his game to even greater heights this year. He headed into the game against the Pelicans averaging a league-leading 34.4 points per game and bumped that up to 35.4 by the end of the night.

Here's a look at the 10 straight games that the Wizards have lost when Beal scored at least 40 points:

January 27, 2021: 47 points in a loss against the Pelicans January 8, 2021: 41 points in a loss against the Celtics January. 6, 2021: 60 points in a loss against the Sixers February 28, 2020: 42 points in a loss against the Jazz February 24, 2020: 55 points in a loss against the Bucks February 23, 2020: 53 points in a loss against the Bulls February 3, 2020: 43 points in a loss against the Warriors January 28, 2020: 47 points in a loss against the Bucks January 26, 2020: 40 points in a loss against the Hawks December 3, 2019: 42 points in a loss against the Magic

