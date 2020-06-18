NBA Players Told To Avoid Spitting, Licking Hands Among Other Habits After The Restart

On Tuesday, the NBA sent a 100-plus-page document to their players which outlined details of their stay at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The document included various social distancing guidelines along with what the players can and cannot do in their free time. The documented also revealed that the league would do if a player tests positive for COVID-19 after the games resume.

According to ESPN, the document also tells NBA players 'to not spit or clear their noses, wipe the ball with their jerseys, lick their hands or touch their mouths unnecessarily while playing'. Players might need time to adjust to the new rules as they often moisten their hands before attempting a free throw. Right before the NBA suspension on March 11, Los Angeles Lakers Anthony Davis had shown his high-five routine with teammate Avery Bradley, where he licked his hand before slapping Bradley's hand. Later, Davis had referred to it as 'disgusting' with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthony Davis said he had a moment where he rethought a high-five routine he does with Avery Bradley where he licks his hand. With the looming threat of COVID-19, he realized: "It's disgusting." — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) March 11, 2020

NBA bubble plan details: NBA players to quarantine themselves after arriving

The documented stated that when the players and staff arrive at the venue, they will be isolated in their rooms till they receive two negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests which are at least 24 hours apart. The players can move out of quarantine after two negative tests. The players can also choose to wear a 'proximity alarm', which will notify them that they have spent more than five seconds within six feet of another person who is also wearing the alarm. While the alarm is optional for players, it will be mandatory for team and league employees. Players will also be given a smart ring which could help with COVID-19's early detection as it records and tracks temperature along with respiratory and heart rate.

NBA Disney world: NBA players will be given various facilities during NBA bubble plan

Teams staying at the three different hotels – Gran Destino Tower at Coronado Springs Resort, the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and the Yacht Club Resort – have been given separate handbooks. All players will have access to a players-only lounge which will include TVs, arcade games, NBA2K and ping-pong. Players will also have a 24-hour VIP concierge available, and entertainment like movie screenings and DJ sets could be provided.

The handbook further adds that every team will have their own Disney culinary team 'to create individualised team menus, support team dietary needs, and ensure health and safety guidelines are followed'. Players will have four freshly-prepared meals on game days, and three meals on other days. Along with that, players will also receive access to yoga and meditation services along with virtual mind-health sessions and mental health services. Barbers, manicurists, pedicurists and hair braiders will also be available by appointment. Teams have been advised to bring a mental health professional along with them. As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, games are scheduled to begin on July 30.

