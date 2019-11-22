NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo Scores Triple-double, Bucks Beat Trail Blazers 137-129

Milwaukee Bucks beat the Portland Trail Blazers in a 137-129 encounter on Friday, November 22 IST (Thursday, November 21 PST). The match took place at the Bucks home, Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored his second triple-double of the season. He finished the game with 24 points, 19 rebounds and career-high 15 assists. This was the Bucks' highest-scoring game and the sixth consecutive victory of the season. The Bucks never trailed during the entire game. Eric Bledsoe chipped in with 30 points and 6 assists. The Bucks also had their highest first-half total of 72 points.

Carmelo Anthony scored 18 points and 7 rebounds after his debut against the New Orleans Pelicans. He scored 10 of his points during the first half. The Trail Blazers were without Hassan Whiteside (hip injury), Damian Lillard (back injury), Zach Collins (shoulder injury) and Jusuf Nurkic (leg injury). CJ McCollum finished the game with game-high 37 points and Skal Labissiere scored 22 points, 12 rebounds and 5 blocks after coming off the bench. This was the Trail Blazers' third consecutive loss.

NBA results: Trail Blazers vs Bucks player ratings

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 9/10

Brook Lopez – 8/10

Wesley Matthews – 6/10

Donte DiVincenzo – 6/10

Eric Bledsoe – 7/10

George Hill – 7/10

Ersan Ilyasova – 6/10

Sterling Brown – 6/10

Pat Connaughton – 7/10

Robin Lopez – 6/10

Portland Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony – 7/10

Rodney Hood – 6/10

Gary Trent Jr. – 5.5/10

Nassir Little – 6.5/10

CJ McCollum – 8.5/10

Kent Bazemore – 3/10

Anfernee Simons – 6.5/10

Skal Labissiere – 7.5/10

