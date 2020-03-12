NBA Coronavirus: LeBron James, Steph Curry And Others React In Shock To NBA Suspension

The massive coronavirus outbreak has finally had its impact on the NBA after Utah Jazz player became the first player in the league to be tested positive for the virus. It was later reported that his Jazz teammate Emmanuel Mudiay has also contracted with the virus. The league reacted subsequently by suspending all the games for an indefinite period of time. The statement released by the league states 'it will use the hiatus to figure out the fate of the current season in regards to the pandemic'.

NBA coronavirus: NBA suspension sends fans and players into panic mode

While the news has shaken the NBA fanbase, NBA stars have equally been stunned with the knowledge that the rest of the 2019/20 NBA season could be cancelled. It is reported that the confirmed cases has already crossed 1200 in the country, with the number expected to increase in the coming days.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

NBA coronavirus: Here's how NBA players react to NBA suspension

NBA coronavirus: Lakers star LeBron James advocates cancelling 2020

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant summed up everyone’s reaction to NBA suspension

NBA coronavirus: Stephen Curry with some positive words for Twitterati

2020 aint it. Don't know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 12, 2020

NBA coronavirus: Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Hawks star Trae Young and others react to NBA suspension

2020 is being very bad year!! stay safe folks🙏 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) March 12, 2020

Man... This stuff crazy... Praying for EVERYBODY in this tough time🙏🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 12, 2020

This whole thing is crazy. 🤧 — Kevin Porter Jr (@Kevinporterjr) March 12, 2020

wow bro wow — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) March 12, 2020

This has been a wild rookie year! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) March 12, 2020

If you’re gonna take precaution, if any. Take all precautions 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) March 12, 2020

No games no pay 👀 hope everybody saved properly https://t.co/mxrdpvNalf — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) March 12, 2020

Damn — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) March 12, 2020

Wow — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) March 12, 2020

