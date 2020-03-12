The Debate
NBA Coronavirus: LeBron James, Steph Curry And Others React In Shock To NBA Suspension

Basketball News

The NBA has suspended all its games indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak. Here's how some of the top stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry reacted to it.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA coronavirus

The massive coronavirus outbreak has finally had its impact on the NBA after Utah Jazz player became the first player in the league to be tested positive for the virus. It was later reported that his Jazz teammate Emmanuel Mudiay has also contracted with the virus. The league reacted subsequently by suspending all the games for an indefinite period of time. The statement released by the league states 'it will use the hiatus to figure out the fate of the current season in regards to the pandemic'. 

Also Read | NBA coronavirus: NBA Suspension Due To Virus Outbreak

NBA coronavirus: NBA suspension sends fans and players into panic mode

While the news has shaken the NBA fanbase, NBA stars have equally been stunned with the knowledge that the rest of the 2019/20 NBA season could be cancelled. It is reported that the confirmed cases has already crossed 1200 in the country, with the number expected to increase in the coming days. 

Also Read | NBA coronavirus: Could Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz Have Spread Coronavirus To Other NBA Teams They Played?

NBA coronavirus: Here's how NBA players react to NBA suspension

NBA coronavirus: Lakers star LeBron James advocates cancelling 2020

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant summed up everyone’s reaction to NBA suspension

NBA coronavirus: Stephen Curry with some positive words for Twitterati 

Also Read | NBA Coronavirus Suspension Could Potentially Lead To Financial Meltdown Up to $500 Million

NBA coronavirus: Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Hawks star Trae Young and others react to NBA suspension

 Also Read | LeBron James Frustrated Over NBA Suspension Due To Coronavirus, Wants 2020 Cancelled

First Published:
